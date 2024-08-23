Speed controls planned as Perthshire villages brace for Cross Tay Link Road traffic

Traffic calming measures are on the way for Perthshire roads to protect residents from speeding when the Cross Tay Link Road opens next spring.

The £150 million project involves the construction of the new Destiny Bridge over the River, along with a four-mile stretch of road linking the A9 to the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus just north of Scone.

It has been designed to reduce traffic and pollution in Perth when it opens in spring 2025.

But council bosses are preparing for it to have a knock-on impact in communities along the A93 and A94.

Action is under way to tackle issues in places like Guildtown, Balbeggie, Burrelton and Woodside, Meigle, Scone, Coupar Angus and Abernyte.

And speed reduction schemes could be put in place before the end of this year.

A number of measures – such as ramps, speed restrictions within villages and vehicle-activated signs – are in the works.

A council spokesperson said: “This project aims to reduce vehicle speeds within each town or village, and to discourage unnecessary commercial traffic use of the route.”

More Cross Tay Link Road talks to come

Public meetings have already taken place in Guildtown, Balbeggie, Burrelton and Woodside, Meigle, Scone and Coupar Angus.

Discussions have also been held with local councillors and community councils.

And a similar process will take place in Abernyte.

The council spokesperson added: “From the discussions already had, a range of measures including speed limit reductions, speed cushions, ramps and new pedestrian crossings are being proposed.

“These proposals will be discussed further with local communities in the near future before being finalised.

“The introduction of the proposed measures is scheduled to take place from later this year subject to all necessary approvals being in place.”

Road planned to improve Perth city centre

The Cross Tay Link Road is Perth and Kinross Council’s biggest ever infrastructure project.

The aim is to cut journey times, as well as reducing congestion and pollution in Perth city centre.

It’s hoped it will also make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

First minister John Swinney joined council leaders on a visit to Destiny Bridge earlier this month.

He said completion of the bridge marked “a huge step forward for the city of Perth”.

A section of the Cross Tay Link Road, from Stormontfield to Scone is already open to traffic.