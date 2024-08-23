Speed controls planned as Perthshire villages brace for Cross Tay Link Road traffic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Speed controls planned as Perthshire villages brace for Cross Tay Link Road traffic

The new Perth bypass is expected to bring more traffic to communities along the A93 and A94 roads to Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Heavy traffic from West Bridge Street in Perth
Traffic at Bridgend in Perth: a taste of what's to come for Perthshire residents when the Cross Tay Link Road opens? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Traffic calming measures are on the way for Perthshire roads to protect residents from speeding when the Cross Tay Link Road opens next spring.

The £150 million project involves the construction of the new Destiny Bridge over the River, along with a four-mile stretch of road linking the A9 to the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus just north of Scone.

It has been designed to reduce traffic and pollution in Perth when it opens in spring 2025.

But council bosses are preparing for it to have a knock-on impact in communities along the A93 and A94.

People in hi vis gear at Destiny Bridge with Cross Tay liny road stretching to horizon
The Cross Tay Link Road will take traffic away from Perth. But at what price to communities along the route? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Action is under way to tackle issues in places like Guildtown, Balbeggie, Burrelton and Woodside, Meigle, Scone, Coupar Angus and Abernyte.

And speed reduction schemes could be put in place before the end of this year.

A number of measures – such as ramps, speed restrictions within villages and vehicle-activated signs – are in the works.

A council spokesperson said: “This project aims to reduce vehicle speeds within each town or village, and to discourage unnecessary commercial traffic use of the route.”

More Cross Tay Link Road talks to come

Public meetings have already taken place in Guildtown, Balbeggie, Burrelton and Woodside, Meigle, Scone and Coupar Angus.

roundabout at A93 junction with new Cross Tay Link Road, with new road stretching over hill
The Cross Tay Link Road will take traffic across country to the north of Perth. Image: DC Thomson

Discussions have also been held with local councillors and community councils.

And a similar process will take place in Abernyte.

The council spokesperson added: “From the discussions already had, a range of measures including speed limit reductions, speed cushions, ramps and new pedestrian crossings are being proposed.

Perth pollution
The Cross Tay Link Road will divert traffic from Bridgend in Perth.

“These proposals will be discussed further with local communities in the near future before being finalised.

“The introduction of the proposed measures is scheduled to take place from later this year subject to all necessary approvals being in place.”

Road planned to improve Perth city centre

The Cross Tay Link Road is Perth and Kinross Council’s biggest ever infrastructure project.

John Swinney on visit to Destiny Bridge as two workers explain work on crossing over Tay
First Minister John Swinney visited the Destiny Bridge section of the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The aim is to cut journey times, as well as reducing congestion and pollution in Perth city centre.

It’s hoped it will also make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

First minister John Swinney joined council leaders on a visit to Destiny Bridge earlier this month.

He said completion of the bridge marked “a huge step forward for the city of Perth”.

A section of the Cross Tay Link Road, from Stormontfield to Scone is already open to traffic.

