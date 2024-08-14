What’s it like to walk across Perth’s new Destiny Bridge?

The first few lucky visitors can now say they’ve walked across Perth’s new Destiny Bridge.

The construction site remains closed to the public as the hotly-anticipated crossing nears completion.

But The Courier was given access on Wednesday as First Minister John Swinney was updated on the final stages.

Destiny Bridge is the most visible symbol of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road, which is due to open early next year.

The 6km route will swoop north of the city and Scone, connecting the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

It is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

And backers say it will reduce congestion and air pollution for Perth residents, as well as opening up opportunities for economic growth and new active travel options.

Destiny Bridge opens up new views of Perth and Kinross

Wednesday’s visit coincided with the second of three “central stitch pours” on Destiny Bridge.

These are the three segments which will tie the whole structure together.

The third and final west end stitch will be completed early in September 2024.

For now, visitors still have to navigate an obstacle course of walkways and metal barriers connecting the completed sections.

These were started on either side of the Tay and constructed in 56 stages until they met in the middle.

The bridge is noticeably taller on the A9 side.

It was built that way in order to accommodate future electrification of the rail line underneath.

However, it also means motorists – and cyclists – will gain an unrivalled view of the Perthshire countryside as they cross the river and connect to the road which loops round to Scone.

A section of the Cross Tay Link Road, from Stormontfield to Scone is already open to traffic.

The stretch beyond that, which includes a green bridge to Highfield woods for walkers, cyclists and wildlife, is nearing completion too.

Destiny Bridge a symbol of Perth and Kinross strengths

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing was also there for Wednesday’s site visit.

He said Destiny Bridge encapsulated everything that is great about Perth and Kinross.

“We’ve got this incredible modern construction here,” he said.

“And yet there are people fishing on either side of the bridge, as they have done for hundreds of years.

“The only problem might be people slowing down to take in the views.”

Mr Laing said be believed the £150m cost of the project would turn out to be money well spent for the region.

“It is all part of the jigsaw that will open up more economic development for the whole of Perth and Kinross,” he said.

“And it sends a statement that we are a local authority that is willing to invest in infrastructure.

“If you don’t take bold steps, like we have done here, you’ll still be sitting in the same place in 10 or 20 years time. And that is not what we want for Perth and Kinross.”

‘Huge step forward for Perth’

The Scottish Government contributed £40m to the project.

And arriving at the top of the scaffolding stairway onto the main deck of the bridge, Mr Swinney declared: “Well this is fabulous.”

Mr Swinney is also MSP for Perthshire North.

And he said the wider Cross Tay Link Road would boost economic development, improve journey times, and improve air quality for people in areas such as Bridgend, the city centre and Gannochy.

Mr Swinney said the looming completion of the bridge marked “a huge step forward for the city of Perth”.

And he added: “Having seen the project at the different stages, and seen some of the challenges the team have had to overcome, this is a remarkable feat of engineering and a huge credit to everyone involved.”