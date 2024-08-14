What’s it like to walk across Perth’s new Destiny Bridge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

What’s it like to walk across Perth’s new Destiny Bridge?

The Courier joined John Swinney and council leaders on a visit as Destiny Bridge nears completion.

By Morag Lindsay
Destiny Bridge from underneath beside River Tay
Destiny Bridge is the newest way to cross the Tay north of Perth Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The first few lucky visitors can now say they’ve walked across Perth’s new Destiny Bridge.

The construction site remains closed to the public as the hotly-anticipated crossing nears completion.

But The Courier was given access on Wednesday as First Minister John Swinney was updated on the final stages.

Destiny Bridge is the most visible symbol of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road, which is due to open early next year.

The 6km route will swoop north of the city and Scone, connecting the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

John Swinney and Derek Walsh in orange high vis suits, walking across Destiny Bridge
John Swinney was welcomed to the bridge by Derek Walsh, Contracts Manager for BAM UK & Ireland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

And backers say it will reduce congestion and air pollution for Perth residents, as well as opening up opportunities for economic growth and new active travel options.

Destiny Bridge opens up new views of Perth and Kinross

Wednesday’s visit coincided with the second of three “central stitch pours” on Destiny Bridge.

These are the three segments which will tie the whole structure together.

Destiny Bridge, with section in middle with heavy metal scaffolding and machinery
Construction continues but the bridge is close to complete. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The third and final west end stitch will be completed early in September 2024.

For now, visitors still have to navigate an obstacle course of walkways and metal barriers connecting the completed sections.

These were started on either side of the Tay and constructed in 56 stages until they met in the middle.

River Tay, from Destiny Bridge, on sunny day
A new view of the River Tay from Destiny Bridge, looking south to Perth. Image: DC Thomson.
River Tay stretching north from destiny Bridge
And the view north towards Luncarty. Image: DC Thomson.

The bridge is noticeably taller on the A9 side.

It was built that way in order to accommodate future electrification of the rail line underneath.

However, it also means motorists – and cyclists – will gain an unrivalled view of the Perthshire countryside as they cross the river and connect to the road which loops round to Scone.

Construction equipment and workers on Destiny Bridge with road beyond looping through countryside and trees
The view that will greet travellers heading east across Perth’s new Destiny Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.

A section of the Cross Tay Link Road, from Stormontfield to Scone is already open to traffic.

The stretch beyond that, which includes a green bridge to Highfield woods for walkers, cyclists and wildlife, is nearing completion too.

Destiny Bridge a symbol of Perth and Kinross strengths

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing was also there for Wednesday’s site visit.

He said Destiny Bridge encapsulated everything that is great about Perth and Kinross.

Grant Laing in hard hat and yellow high vis safety gear
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We’ve got this incredible modern construction here,” he said.

“And yet there are people fishing on either side of the bridge, as they have done for hundreds of years.

“The only problem might be people slowing down to take in the views.”

Mr Laing said be believed the £150m cost of the project would turn out to be money well spent for the region.

Destiny Bridge. over River Tay, north of Perth
Destiny Bridge will allow drivers to bypass Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It is all part of the jigsaw that will open up more economic development for the whole of Perth and Kinross,” he said.

“And it sends a statement that we are a local authority that is willing to invest in infrastructure.

“If you don’t take bold steps, like we have done here, you’ll still be sitting in the same place in 10 or 20 years time. And that is not what we want for Perth and Kinross.”

‘Huge step forward for Perth’

The Scottish Government contributed £40m to the project.

And arriving at the top of the scaffolding stairway onto the main deck of the bridge, Mr Swinney declared: “Well this is fabulous.”

Derek Walsh, Contracts Manager for BAM UK &amp; Ireland; Jillian Ferguson, Roads Infrastructure Manager for Perth and Kinross Council, and First Minister John Swinney looking at construction work on bridge
Derek Walsh, Contracts Manager for BAM UK & Ireland; Jillian Ferguson, Roads Infrastructure Manager for Perth and Kinross Council, and First Minister John Swinney. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney is also MSP for Perthshire North.

And he said the wider Cross Tay Link Road would boost economic development, improve journey times, and improve air quality for people in areas such as Bridgend, the city centre and Gannochy.

Mr Swinney said the looming completion of the bridge marked “a huge step forward for the city of Perth”.

And he added: “Having seen the project at the different stages, and seen some of the challenges the team have had to overcome, this is a remarkable feat of engineering and a huge credit to everyone involved.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Radisson Blu, Glasgow
Shamed Perthshire officer's police career over after groping women at bravery awards bash
Luke MacDonald
Paranoid Perth thug jailed for 'ferocious' attack that broke man's face
Burglar with torch
Prolific thief back behind bars after midnight raid on Perth family's home
Edward Townsley
'Inveterate fraudster and thief' from Perthshire scammed people across Scotland
Pete Chan in China China takeaway with four other men with their arms around one another's shoulders
Perth takeaway fans travel from Liverpool, Wick - and Dundee - for one last…
Council leader handing over keys for Letham Hub watched by invited guests
£3.4m Letham Hub handover marks new dawn for Perth community
Fraser Turnbull with a sunflower
Sunflower displays across Perth and Kinross cancelled due to 'rubbish' summer
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Perthshire boarding school closes down just a year after being saved
15
The Malt House in Perth.
Legendary Perth pub closes as owner issues thank you to punters
Hand holding Abernethy pearl in mussel shell
Abernethy Pearl: Does jewel in Cairncross crown belong in Perth Museum?

Conversation