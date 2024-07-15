EXCLUSIVE: James McPake backs Ewan Otoo to shrug off transfer speculation as Dunfermline reject second bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake backs Ewan Otoo to shrug off transfer speculation as Dunfermline reject second bid

The Pars have thrown out two offers for the midfielder from Crawley Town.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has backed Ewan Otoo to cope with speculation over his future after revealing Dunfermline have knocked back a second bid for the midfielder.

The Pars flatly rejected a derisory low-ball offer for the former Celtic youngster from Crawley Town earlier this month.

And they have since booted out a follow-up proposal that is understood to still be nowhere near the Pars’ valuation of one of their most prized assets.

Otoo signed a three-year deal when he joined the club last summer following a successful loan spell.

Ewan Otoo shakes hands with Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Ewan Otoo (left) with Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And McPake insists neither the Fifers nor the 21-year-old will be swayed by the interest.

“There’s been two offers now,” McPake told Courier Sport. “The first one was a very low five-figure offer and it was ridiculous, actually.

“The second offer came in and it wasn’t much higher either – it was still below six figures.

“We know how important Ewan is and we know how much more development there is in him as well.

“He’s got another two years left on his contract and it would take a really good offer for the club to even consider it.

‘Open and transparent’

“Every player in world football has a price, that’s normal, but Ewan is really important to Dunfermline.

“I’ve had a good conversation with him, and he’s fine. He’s working away great but it doesn’t help when stories come out about six-figure fees and it’s nowhere near that.

“The player obviously sees that and wonders what’s going on. But I’ve been open and transparent with Ewan.

“He’s a great kid. From the day he came on loan to the day we signed him permanently, he’s worked hard.

“I thought his performance level on Saturday was excellent and he’s training well.

Ewan Otoo models Dunfermline Athletic FC's new away kit.
Ewan Otoo models Dunfermline’s new away kit. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“He’s a Dunfermline player with two years left on his contract and, again, the club have shown we won’t accept offers that don’t properly value our players.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are working hard to sign a keeper.

The Pars went into Saturday’s 3-0 victory over The Spartans with no substitute goalie and with Deniz Mehmet having been under the weather the night before.

They avoided a crisis between the sticks, but are trying to get back-up in place for the visit of Forfar in the Premier Sports Cup.

Goalkeeper hunt continues

“We know as a club it’s something we have to resolve,” added McPake.

“We’ve got a few potential options and we’re having conversations with a view to getting it sorted as quickly as possible.”

Kyle Benedictus has trained again after illness and will play against Forfar.

But Craig Wighton will miss out again with a minor knee complaint and Rhys Breen is ‘touch and go’ with a hip issue.

