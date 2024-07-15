EXCLUSIVE: James McPake backs Ewan Otoo to shrug off transfer speculation as Dunfermline reject second bid

James McPake has backed Ewan Otoo to cope with speculation over his future after revealing Dunfermline have knocked back a second bid for the midfielder.

The Pars flatly rejected a derisory low-ball offer for the former Celtic youngster from Crawley Town earlier this month.

And they have since booted out a follow-up proposal that is understood to still be nowhere near the Pars’ valuation of one of their most prized assets.

Otoo signed a three-year deal when he joined the club last summer following a successful loan spell.

And McPake insists neither the Fifers nor the 21-year-old will be swayed by the interest.

“There’s been two offers now,” McPake told Courier Sport. “The first one was a very low five-figure offer and it was ridiculous, actually.

“The second offer came in and it wasn’t much higher either – it was still below six figures.

“We know how important Ewan is and we know how much more development there is in him as well.

“He’s got another two years left on his contract and it would take a really good offer for the club to even consider it.

‘Open and transparent’

“Every player in world football has a price, that’s normal, but Ewan is really important to Dunfermline.

“I’ve had a good conversation with him, and he’s fine. He’s working away great but it doesn’t help when stories come out about six-figure fees and it’s nowhere near that.

“The player obviously sees that and wonders what’s going on. But I’ve been open and transparent with Ewan.

“He’s a great kid. From the day he came on loan to the day we signed him permanently, he’s worked hard.

“I thought his performance level on Saturday was excellent and he’s training well.

“He’s a Dunfermline player with two years left on his contract and, again, the club have shown we won’t accept offers that don’t properly value our players.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are working hard to sign a keeper.

The Pars went into Saturday’s 3-0 victory over The Spartans with no substitute goalie and with Deniz Mehmet having been under the weather the night before.

They avoided a crisis between the sticks, but are trying to get back-up in place for the visit of Forfar in the Premier Sports Cup.

Goalkeeper hunt continues

“We know as a club it’s something we have to resolve,” added McPake.

“We’ve got a few potential options and we’re having conversations with a view to getting it sorted as quickly as possible.”

Kyle Benedictus has trained again after illness and will play against Forfar.

But Craig Wighton will miss out again with a minor knee complaint and Rhys Breen is ‘touch and go’ with a hip issue.