Dog owner’s warning after pet left ‘bleeding heavily’ from glass cuts on Arbroath nature trail

By James Simpson
July 30 2022, 5.02pm Updated: July 31 2022, 1.41pm
Marv was injured at the Dammy in Arbroath.
Marv was injured at the Dammy in Arbroath.

A dog owner has described the moment his pet was left “bleeding heavily” after walking on broken glass at a popular Arbroath nature trail.

Liam Farquhars beloved canine, Marv, has had to undergo surgery after suffering deep cuts to his leg in an area known as the Dammy.

Marv. was taken to Abbey Vets in Arbroath. Picture: Supplied.

The 14-month old German Shepherd was in the water at the green space on Wednesday, before coming out with his “wrist slit wide open,” Liam said.

Marv was rushed to the emergency room at Abbey Vets Clinic, in the Angus town before undergoing surgery at Parkside Vets in Dundee on Saturday.

Speaking to The Courier Liam issued a stark warning to other dog owners of allowing their animals into the water at the Dammy.

‘River covered in broken glass’

He said: “It’s been a nightmare that this has happened.

“It’s been glass bottles that have been smashed, it’s obviously happened recently as Marv’s always walking down there.

“He came out the water with his whole wrist slit wide open and was bleeding heavily.

“It wasn’t until that point that I looked in and seen the river was covered in broken glass.”

As Marv was bleeding heavily members of the public rushed to the dog owners aid and tried to help.

Liam Farquhar and Marv. Image: Supplied

He added: “There was a guy called Stefan Milne who was out walking with his son.

“Stefan actually took the shirt off his own back to tie around his paw to stop the bleeding.

“I wouldn’t of made it, if it wasn’t for him and his son, they held my other dog while I carried Marv towards Warddykes.

“I actually have no idea how I managed to carry Marv up it without stopping as he’s 7 stone.”

Liam called his sister, Tia Farquhar and her boyfriend Reece Johnston who arrived to transport Marv to Abbey Vets.

He firmly believes if the pair had not arrived as quick as they did his beloved dog would not have made it that day.

‘Praying he was going to be OK’

He said: “Marv would not have made it, as I had no way of driving to the vets emergency room.

“I can’t thank them and Stefan and his son enough.

“Stefan even walked all the way down to the vets while I was waiting there just to give me the lead I’d left with him.

“Marv was bandaged up at the vets before we’ve gone to Parkside Vets on Saturday.

“He underwent surgery and I was praying he was going to be OK.

“Thankfully it appears to have went well, he should be OK in the next few weeks.”

Marv is now recovering at home.  Image: Supplied.

He added: “Given the worry I’ve been through I wouldn’t want anyone else to have to go through this.

“I’m urging other dog owner who use the Dammy to watch their animals.”

