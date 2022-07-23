3 talking points from Dunfermline v Alloa as Pars miss many chances to progress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline are out of the Premier Sports Cup after a disappointing penalty-shootout defeat to Alloa.

The match finished 1-1 at East End Park, with the home side missing many chances to kill the game at 1-0.

Chris Hamilton opened the scoring with his first goal for the club before Conor Sammon equalised for the visitors.

Dunfermline started today’s match knowing that any hope of topping the group would require Ross County slipping up at home to East Fife.

Finishing as one of the three best second-place teams was the realistic aim.

Josh Edwards

The left-back stood out in the opening stages – first linking well with Craig Wighton and then putting in a number of dangerous crosses.

One of these came from the right, after he wandered over to take a long throw, and led to the opening goal.

Edwards has the ability to cross from the touchline or deep down the left and he showed how adept he is at arcing one in from the right as well.

The diminutive Hamilton was there to nod the cross into the net for his first goal for his boyhood team.

Still not clinical enough

Manager James McPake recently challenged his strikers to be more clinical.

That was following the 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle and was followed up by defeat at Ross County – a match they failed to take their chances in.

Despite the win it was similar here – the Pars could have been out of sight by half-time.

Just after the break four attempts in the same attack were spurned – a triple-save from Alloa’s Jay Hogarth before Hamilton’s effort was cleared off the line.

Alloa equalised shortly after through Sammon.

Out of cup

At half-time the Pars were sitting second in the table of second-place teams.

It meant that Sunday’s match between Aberdeen and Raith Rovers would have no bearing and that Dunfermline would progress.

Alloa’s equaliser left McPake’s side needing to win the shootout for any chance to progress but they lost 5-4.