James McPake slams ‘ridiculously poor’ performance after Dunfermline cup exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake was scathing of his Dunfermline players following their 1-1 and penalty-shootout defeat to

The Pars boss said his side was “ridiculously poor” over the 90 minutes as they spurned a host of chances.

Chris Hamilton opened the scoring with his first goal for the club before Conor Sammon equalised for Alloa.

It means Dunfermline missed the chance to seal their place in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

Dunfermline got what they deserved

A win would have seen them through, a win in the penalty shootout would have had them waiting on tomorrow’s result between Aberdeen and Raith Rovers.

“We got what we deserved,” said a fuming McPake.

“We weren’t clinical enough. If you don’t take your chances you don’t win games of football. It’s as simple as that. Alloa, credit to them, were better on the ball than us.

“We were ridiculously poor all over the pitch. We got what we deserved and we’re out the cup.”

A ‘common occurance’

Dunfermline lost the shootout 5-4, with second-half substitute Joe Chalmers missing the crucial kick.

But the match was lost due to the number of chances the side missed – something highlighted by McPake following the 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle and the loss to Ross County.

“First half we were reckless on the ball,” added McPake. “From minute one we were poor all over the pitch.

“We’ve cost ourselves a place in the cup, no one else.

“It’s a common occurrence, but it is something we are working on.

“You look at East Fife, you look at Buckie, you look at Ross County.

“What cost us from having a much better goal difference or what cost us from getting a result in Dingwall is the fact we are not ruthless enough to take chances.

“It’s frustrating and we’re working hard on it.”