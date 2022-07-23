James McPake slams ‘ridiculously poor’ performance after Dunfermline cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake slams ‘ridiculously poor’ performance after Dunfermline cup exit

By Craig Cairns
July 23 2022, 6.01pm Updated: July 23 2022, 6.05pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

James McPake was scathing of his Dunfermline players following their 1-1 and penalty-shootout defeat to

The Pars boss said his side was “ridiculously poor” over the 90 minutes as they spurned a host of chances.

Chris Hamilton opened the scoring with his first goal for the club before Conor Sammon equalised for Alloa.

It means Dunfermline missed the chance to seal their place in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

Dunfermline got what they deserved

A win would have seen them through, a win in the penalty shootout would have had them waiting on tomorrow’s result between Aberdeen and Raith Rovers.

“We got what we deserved,” said a fuming McPake.

James McPake was fuming with the performance.

“We weren’t clinical enough. If you don’t take your chances you don’t win games of football. It’s as simple as that. Alloa, credit to them, were better on the ball than us.

“We were ridiculously poor all over the pitch. We got what we deserved and we’re out the cup.”

A ‘common occurance’

Dunfermline lost the shootout 5-4, with second-half substitute Joe Chalmers missing the crucial kick.

But the match was lost due to the number of chances the side missed – something highlighted by McPake following the 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle and the loss to Ross County.

“First half we were reckless on the ball,” added McPake. “From minute one we were poor all over the pitch.

“We’ve cost ourselves a place in the cup, no one else.

James McPake said his side got what they deserved.

“It’s a common occurrence, but it is something we are working on.

“You look at East Fife, you look at Buckie, you look at Ross County.

“What cost us from having a much better goal difference or what cost us from getting a result in Dingwall is the fact we are not ruthless enough to take chances.

“It’s frustrating and we’re working hard on it.”

3 talking points from Dunfermline v Alloa as Pars miss many chances to progress

