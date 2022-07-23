Jack Ross hails Dundee United ‘eliminator’ following Fleetwood Town clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross hails Dundee United ‘eliminator’ following Fleetwood Town clash

By Alan Temple
July 23 2022, 6.06pm
Ross was impressed by Cudjoe
Jack Ross has lauded the pre-season impact of Mathew Cudjoe after the Ghanaian winger shone against Fleetwood Town.

The Tangerines succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, with strikes from Dan Batty and Josh Vela rendering Charlie Mulgrew’s leveller moot.

However, Cudjoe was a constant bright spark throughout the contest on the right wing, running at defenders, attempting killer passes and showcasing some mercurial tricks and flicks.

United head coach Ross insists Cudjoe’s starting place was just reward for his work in recent weeks — he also scored in a bounce game against Falkirk — and says the youngster is firmly in the first-team picture.

Cudjoe was excellent against Fleetwood

“Mathew has been great and has enjoyed a really strong pre-season,” praised Ross. “That’s why he played against Fleetwood.

“It was physically demanding game for him — you could see that at the end (he left the field limping) — but he was a threat in the final third.

‘We need eliminators; people who can take opponents out of the game. He can do that and he’s earned the opportunity to play.

“He’s in-and-around things now.

“There are bits to work on, without the ball. But he’s got willingness to work.

“There’s creativity, off-the-cuff ability to go past people — and he wants to score all the time.”

‘Focal point’: Fletcher

Ross was also delighted that Steven Fletcher was able to line up against the Cod Army, having been a doubt due to a slight thigh strain.

Fletcher narrowly shot wide in the first half

And the former Scotland star’s impact was palpable, linking up superbly with Ian Harkes, Tony Watt and Cudjoe.

“Fletch is fit in general,” added Ross. “He looks after himself and that’s why he’s had longevity and played a lot of English Championship games last year.

“We showed a creative edge to our game for large spells. Fletch will help that because he’s a focal point; he is clever and has quality.

“We must make sure we have energy and legs and runs around him.

