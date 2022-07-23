Jack Ross hails Dundee United ‘eliminator’ following Fleetwood Town clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has lauded the pre-season impact of Mathew Cudjoe after the Ghanaian winger shone against Fleetwood Town.

The Tangerines succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, with strikes from Dan Batty and Josh Vela rendering Charlie Mulgrew’s leveller moot.

However, Cudjoe was a constant bright spark throughout the contest on the right wing, running at defenders, attempting killer passes and showcasing some mercurial tricks and flicks.

United head coach Ross insists Cudjoe’s starting place was just reward for his work in recent weeks — he also scored in a bounce game against Falkirk — and says the youngster is firmly in the first-team picture.

“Mathew has been great and has enjoyed a really strong pre-season,” praised Ross. “That’s why he played against Fleetwood.

“It was physically demanding game for him — you could see that at the end (he left the field limping) — but he was a threat in the final third.

‘We need eliminators; people who can take opponents out of the game. He can do that and he’s earned the opportunity to play.

“He’s in-and-around things now.

“There are bits to work on, without the ball. But he’s got willingness to work.

“There’s creativity, off-the-cuff ability to go past people — and he wants to score all the time.”

‘Focal point’: Fletcher

Ross was also delighted that Steven Fletcher was able to line up against the Cod Army, having been a doubt due to a slight thigh strain.

And the former Scotland star’s impact was palpable, linking up superbly with Ian Harkes, Tony Watt and Cudjoe.

“Fletch is fit in general,” added Ross. “He looks after himself and that’s why he’s had longevity and played a lot of English Championship games last year.

“We showed a creative edge to our game for large spells. Fletch will help that because he’s a focal point; he is clever and has quality.

“We must make sure we have energy and legs and runs around him.”