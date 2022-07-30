Dundee’s Max Anderson on stepping up as he targets major Dark Blues milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Max Anderson on stepping up as he targets major Dark Blues milestone

By George Cran
July 30 2022, 8.00am
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.

Max Anderson may only be 21-years-old but he’s already eyeing up a major Dundee milestone.

Having only made his league debut for his boyhood club in October 2020, the Scotland U/21 international already has 70 first-team appearances to his name.

With a third campaign stretching out in front of him, as the Dark Blues prepare for a season-opener against Partick Thistle this afternoon, Anderson fancies joining the 100 club.

In their 129-year history, just 186 players have played a century of matches for Dundee.

Max Anderson celebrates his first senior goal against Inverness.

Just missing out were the likes of Neil McCann (98), Georgi Nemsadze (96) and Gordon Strachan (91).

Stay injury free and in the team, Anderson has that target in sight.

The midfielder said: “I try not to look at (statistics) but it is a really big achievement for me.

“I never would have thought that would be the case two years ago.

“I thought I would be lucky to get five appearances two years ago!

“So I will try to push for the 100 now.”

Surreal

In doing so, Anderson wants to feel the buzz of promotion once more after helping the Dark Blues get back to the Premiership in the spring of 2021.

He said: “I really enjoyed it when I made my breakthrough in the Championship.

“That was a really positive season and we got over the finishing line in the end.

Dundee players celebrate promotion in 2021.

“Winning promotion was kind of surreal and it didn’t really hit me until the first Premiership game against St Mirren.

“I probably didn’t realise just how big it was getting up but the St Mirren game brought home just what an achievement it was.

“Hopefully, we can do the same again.”

‘I need to step up’

After being given his first run in the team by James McPake, Anderson is now onto his third manager at Dundee.

Last season Mark McGhee revealed he’d been trying to get more out of the shy youngster.

And the new management team of Bowyer and Billy Barr have been working with Anderson to become a more influential player in the middle of the park.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.

“The new manager has been really helpful for me personally,” the youngster added.

“He is bringing me more out of my shell.

“I am a bit quiet on the pitch, to be honest, but the gaffer and Billy have sat us down both individually and as a group, really connecting with us.

“It is something I have to work on.

“I am not the loudest character in the changing-room but as long as when you step over the line you give your all, push people on and you are that character on the pitch, then there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that.

“But I am 21 now, I have played two seasons and I need to step up – that’s what I am trying to do.”

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals contract talks have begun but there’s ‘a spanner in the works’ on the transfer front

 

 

 

