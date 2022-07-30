Dundee’s Max Anderson on stepping up as he targets major Dark Blues milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Anderson may only be 21-years-old but he’s already eyeing up a major Dundee milestone.

Having only made his league debut for his boyhood club in October 2020, the Scotland U/21 international already has 70 first-team appearances to his name.

With a third campaign stretching out in front of him, as the Dark Blues prepare for a season-opener against Partick Thistle this afternoon, Anderson fancies joining the 100 club.

In their 129-year history, just 186 players have played a century of matches for Dundee.

Just missing out were the likes of Neil McCann (98), Georgi Nemsadze (96) and Gordon Strachan (91).

Stay injury free and in the team, Anderson has that target in sight.

The midfielder said: “I try not to look at (statistics) but it is a really big achievement for me.

“I never would have thought that would be the case two years ago.

“I thought I would be lucky to get five appearances two years ago!

“So I will try to push for the 100 now.”

Surreal

In doing so, Anderson wants to feel the buzz of promotion once more after helping the Dark Blues get back to the Premiership in the spring of 2021.

He said: “I really enjoyed it when I made my breakthrough in the Championship.

“That was a really positive season and we got over the finishing line in the end.

“Winning promotion was kind of surreal and it didn’t really hit me until the first Premiership game against St Mirren.

“I probably didn’t realise just how big it was getting up but the St Mirren game brought home just what an achievement it was.

“Hopefully, we can do the same again.”

‘I need to step up’

After being given his first run in the team by James McPake, Anderson is now onto his third manager at Dundee.

Last season Mark McGhee revealed he’d been trying to get more out of the shy youngster.

And the new management team of Bowyer and Billy Barr have been working with Anderson to become a more influential player in the middle of the park.

“The new manager has been really helpful for me personally,” the youngster added.

“He is bringing me more out of my shell.

“I am a bit quiet on the pitch, to be honest, but the gaffer and Billy have sat us down both individually and as a group, really connecting with us.

“It is something I have to work on.

“I am not the loudest character in the changing-room but as long as when you step over the line you give your all, push people on and you are that character on the pitch, then there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that.

“But I am 21 now, I have played two seasons and I need to step up – that’s what I am trying to do.”