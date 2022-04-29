Dundee kid Max Anderson must come out of shell to realise ‘great potential’ says boss Mark McGhee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Quiet, unassuming” Max Anderson has to come out of his shell if he is to realise his “great potential”.

The highly-rated Dundee youngster has been a bright light in a dark season at Dens Park, racking up 29 top-flight appearances this term.

And he showed his ability in last weekend’s draw with St Johnstone.

Though he doesn’t have his name on the scoresheet and won’t be registered for an assist either, Dundee’s opening goal was created by Anderson.

The 20-year-old has been recognised by the national set-up, winning a Scotland U/21 cap at the start of the season.

But has been overlooked in squads since.

Could that be as a result of a lack of self-confidence?

‘Asked him to tell a joke’

Dens manager Mark McGhee certainly thinks Anderson’s game could improve with a bit more self-belief.

And he’s been trying little tricks to bring the midfielder “out of his shell”.

“Max is still a developing player and one of the things we’ve not really done since coming in is work much with him as an individual outside of the games,” admitted McGhee, as Dundee continue to battle against relegation.

“He has work to do but he’s got great potential.

“The big thing for me about Max is him believing it himself, because he’s certainly got the ability.

“He’s not over-endowed with self-confidence so he needs to come out of his shell more.

“I actually asked him to tell a joke at lunch before the Dundee United game just to hear his voice and show him he can do it.

“He’s a quiet, unassuming boy and that’s fine, you can be that way at lunch, but at this level you have to be assertive when you’re out on the pitch.

“We have to help him realise his ability, what potential he’s got and a big part of doing that will be developing that belief.

“If he can add that and not have a fear of hearing his own voice, then he’s got a very bright future in the game.”