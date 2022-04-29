Dundee kid Max Anderson must come out of shell to realise ‘great potential’ says boss Mark McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee kid Max Anderson must come out of shell to realise ‘great potential’ says boss Mark McGhee

By George Cran
April 29 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 29 2022, 1.20pm
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson takes on St Mirren.
“Quiet, unassuming” Max Anderson has to come out of his shell if he is to realise his “great potential”.

The highly-rated Dundee youngster has been a bright light in a dark season at Dens Park, racking up 29 top-flight appearances this term.

And he showed his ability in last weekend’s draw with St Johnstone.

Though he doesn’t have his name on the scoresheet and won’t be registered for an assist either, Dundee’s opening goal was created by Anderson.

The 20-year-old has been recognised by the national set-up, winning a Scotland U/21 cap at the start of the season.

But has been overlooked in squads since.

Could that be as a result of a lack of self-confidence?

‘Asked him to tell a joke’

Dens manager Mark McGhee certainly thinks Anderson’s game could improve with a bit more self-belief.

And he’s been trying little tricks to bring the midfielder “out of his shell”.

“Max is still a developing player and one of the things we’ve not really done since coming in is work much with him as an individual outside of the games,” admitted McGhee, as Dundee continue to battle against relegation.

“He has work to do but he’s got great potential.

“The big thing for me about Max is him believing it himself, because he’s certainly got the ability.

“He’s not over-endowed with self-confidence so he needs to come out of his shell more.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee.

“I actually asked him to tell a joke at lunch before the Dundee United game just to hear his voice and show him he can do it.

“He’s a quiet, unassuming boy and that’s fine, you can be that way at lunch, but at this level you have to be assertive when you’re out on the pitch.

“We have to help him realise his ability, what potential he’s got and a big part of doing that will be developing that belief.

“If he can add that and not have a fear of hearing his own voice, then he’s got a very bright future in the game.”

