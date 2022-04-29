EVE MUIRHEAD: Freedom of Perth pride and World Mixed Doubles high hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What a lovely surprise it was to get the news our team has been awarded the Freedom of Perth.

There are plenty of career goals I’ve aspired to since curling started to get serious, from junior championships all the way through to this year’s Olympic gold.

But nobody ever embarks on a career thinking about all the special recognition that you might be lucky enough to pick up along the way.

I can remember how chuffed I was to pick up Perth and Kinross junior awards when the likes of Eilidh Doyle were coming through.

And more recently, getting an honorary degree from Stirling University was a proud day for myself and my family, as was being recognised with an MBE.

Three-time British Olympic curler Eve Muirhead, of Scotland, has become an MBE, along with England's 12-time women's world snooker champion Reanne Evans and former England cricketer Darren Gough. Full story 👉 https://t.co/pATj0XxCpX #QueensHonours pic.twitter.com/PeZ1mMbJki — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 9, 2020

I’m never going to be one of these athletes who forgets where they’ve come from.

Curling is steeped in the sporting culture of Perthshire.

It’s where I learned the game, where I’ve played more tournaments than I can remember and where I’ll be curling long after I’ve retired professionally.

I’m sure I’ll still be coming back to the Perth Super League with my dad and my brothers!

I love being able to give back to my local area and my sport.

All the girls are really proud, especially myself and Mili who are from here.

When you think that the last woman to be given the recognition was the Queen Mother way back in 1935 it really puts it into perspective.

I suppose I’ll have to start finding out if there are any nice perks that go with it……free parking in the city centre would come in quite handy!

It’s a case of so far so good here at the World Mixed Doubles in Geneva.

I’m writing this before the last game in our section and we’ve secured a place in the semi-finals with one match to spare.

Myself and Bobby really couldn’t ask for more.

The two seconds and thirds in each pool will now play quarter-finals for a place in the last four.

“That’s us guaranteed a semi-final spot, but we want to have another good game against Spain tonight," @evemuirhead after penultimate round robin match success @worldcurling Mixed Doubles Champs.

Scotland 10 – Turkey 2

8W 0L

▶️https://t.co/ktdNK1jLz4#curling #WMDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/F8QW8FRm3u — British Curling (@BritishCurling) April 28, 2022

We’re guaranteed to be here until the last day – hopefully competing in the gold medal match rather than the bronze.

The slate is wiped clean in the knock-outs but if we can maintain the form we’re in, I’d like to think we’re in with a good chance of finishing the season in the best possible way.

Emma Raducanu is still in the very early stages of her career and is finding out what works best for her out on the tennis tour.

But I don’t think the speed with which she’s going through coaches is going to help her.

She seems comfortable with the idea of playing in the French Open and Wimbledon without a coach but I’m not so sure.

There’s a reason all the best players have chosen to have a coach.

I think it applies even more to someone at the start of their career than the end.

Unfortunately, Emma might be about to find out that hiring the next coach isn’t going to be easy because you’d imagine they will be wary about how long the job is going to last.