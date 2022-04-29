EVE MUIRHEAD: Freedom of Perth pride and World Mixed Doubles high hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Freedom of Perth pride and World Mixed Doubles high hopes

By Eve Muirhead
April 29 2022, 8.00am
Eve Muirhead is proud of her Perthshire roots.
Eve Muirhead is proud of her Perthshire roots.

What a lovely surprise it was to get the news our team has been awarded the Freedom of Perth.

There are plenty of career goals I’ve aspired to since curling started to get serious, from junior championships all the way through to this year’s Olympic gold.

But nobody ever embarks on a career thinking about all the special recognition that you might be lucky enough to pick up along the way.

I can remember how chuffed I was to pick up Perth and Kinross junior awards when the likes of Eilidh Doyle were coming through.

And more recently, getting an honorary degree from Stirling University was a proud day for myself and my family, as was being recognised with an MBE.

I’m never going to be one of these athletes who forgets where they’ve come from.

Curling is steeped in the sporting culture of Perthshire.

It’s where I learned the game, where I’ve played more tournaments than I can remember and where I’ll be curling long after I’ve retired professionally.

I’m sure I’ll still be coming back to the Perth Super League with my dad and my brothers!

I love being able to give back to my local area and my sport.

All the girls are really proud, especially myself and Mili who are from here.

When you think that the last woman to be given the recognition was the Queen Mother way back in 1935 it really puts it into perspective.

I suppose I’ll have to start finding out if there are any nice perks that go with it……free parking in the city centre would come in quite handy!

It’s a case of so far so good here at the World Mixed Doubles in Geneva.

I’m writing this before the last game in our section and we’ve secured a place in the semi-finals with one match to spare.

Myself and Bobby really couldn’t ask for more.

The two seconds and thirds in each pool will now play quarter-finals for a place in the last four.

We’re guaranteed to be here until the last day – hopefully competing in the gold medal match rather than the bronze.

The slate is wiped clean in the knock-outs but if we can maintain the form we’re in, I’d like to think we’re in with a good chance of finishing the season in the best possible way.

Emma Raducanu is still in the very early stages of her career and is finding out what works best for her out on the tennis tour.

But I don’t think the speed with which she’s going through coaches is going to help her.

She seems comfortable with the idea of playing in the French Open and Wimbledon without a coach but I’m not so sure.

There’s a reason all the best players have chosen to have a coach.

I think it applies even more to someone at the start of their career than the end.

Unfortunately, Emma might be about to find out that hiring the next coach isn’t going to be easy because you’d imagine they will be wary about how long the job is going to last.

EVE MUIRHEAD: World mixed doubles title would complete the curling set

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]