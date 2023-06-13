St Johnstone to face East Fife in a friendly as Steven MacLean keeps his squad at home for pre-season

St Johnstone have confirmed their first pre-season friendly date.

Steven MacLean’s side will face East Fife at Bayview on Tuesday, July 11, 7.45pm kick-off.

Several more friendlies are expected to be announced, against other lower league SPFL sides, as Saints prepare for the first full campaign under their new boss.

Last summer Callum Davidson took his squad to Spain for a week-long training camp but MacLean will get his squad ready for 2023/24 in Scotland.

The competitive opener is away to Stenhousemuir in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday, July 15.