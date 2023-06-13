MARTEL MAXWELL: You don’t like me? You don’t even know me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: You don’t like me? You don’t even know me

'Why do people not like me?' It's the million dollar question. But maybe we should be asking 'Why should I care?'

Martel Maxwell in a green top, against a white background with hands on hips.
Martel Maxwell is a well-known face to daytime TV viewers but that doesn't mean they know her. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
By Martel Maxwell

A few years ago, my gran got into a taxi and the driver said: “Helen Maxwell?”

“That’s right,” she told him.

“No relation to that Martel Maxwell, I hope,” he said.

“I’m her gran,” she replied.

“Can’t stand her,” he told her.

My gran asked if he’d ever met me.

“Not really,” he said. But he did say that once, too many taxis had arrived at my house to collect pals from a party for my 40th birthday. I had apologised and given the drivers with no fares £10 for their wasted journeys.

The writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "Worrying about who doesn't like you when they don't even know you? That's a first class ticket to driving yourself to actual madness."

I was reminded of this story the other day when chatting to two friends.

The conversation turned to whether we care what people think of us.

One said she couldn’t care less. She’s 60 now, and experience has taught her not to give a jot – unless it’s the opinion of friends and people she likes.

The other friend envied this attitude and said she cares what everyone thinks, and it’s exhausting.

I thought I was somewhere in the middle. But like the first friend, I’m learning some valuable lessons.

Two women seated at a table, drinking coffee with a cake on a plate between them.
Maybe gaining life experience means not having to ask if people like you. Image: Shutterstock.

You can sense when someone doesn’t like you. Whether you’re in a shop, at a party or walking down the street.

I used to care. I’d try to win them round. Be funny, be nice.

But now I’ve realised I’ve got better things to do.

Why do people not like me? (And why should I care?)

It’s an interesting question: Do you care what people think of you?

And it’s bizarre to consider people form an opinion of you having never met you. But we do it all the time – especially with people on the telly.

Martel Maxwell sitting on a toilet giving the thumbs up sign while she is filmed for TV's Homes Under The Hammer.
Martel is a host on TV’s Homes Under The Hammer, which might explain why strangers are so ready to form opinions about her.

“Sleekit, that’s the word, wouldn’t trust her as far as I could throw her.”

I remember someone saying this about a female presenter who I thought seemed nice. In fact, I know her and she’s lovely – and I said so.

And if you have a TV profile, the preconceptions are heightened. But it affects everyone to a degree.

There will be traffic wardens disliked purely for their job when they have a heart of gold.

There will be teachers ignored in the supermarket because they once said something a parent took the wrong way.

And there will be people who are whispered about because of a rumour that stuck that simply wasn’t true.

Man whispering into the ear of a woman who has a shocked expression on her face.
‘Why do people not like me?’ Maybe you’ve been the target of unfounded gossip. Image: Shutterstock.

Caring is good. Otherwise we would all be walking about with stains on our clothes and putting in minimal input at work.

But I’ve also learned we should try to take on board the pearls of wisdom we trot out to the kids.

I’m still trying when it comes to “your best is always good enough”.

A valuable life lesson: Let gran have the last word

Back to the taxi driver though.

I’ve sat on that story for almost six years. When I first heard it I was incredulous and a bit hurt.

Taxi sign on vehicle roof
Taxi for Maxwell…

But it epitomises what I’m trying to say. Some people just won’t like you. Trying to change their minds is a waste of energy.

And worrying about who doesn’t like you when they don’t even know you? That’s a first class ticket to driving yourself to actual madness.

The life lesson for me? To focus on the people who do like you and waste no energy on the ones who don’t.

And I’ll end by telling you what my gran said to the driver who told her I’d given him £10.

“Count yourself lucky,” Helen Maxwell, soon to be 90, declared.

“I’d have given you **** all.”

Have a lovely day.

