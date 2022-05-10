MARTEL MAXWELL: Yes I’m her from Homes Under the Hammer – stop and say hello

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Yes I’m her from Homes Under the Hammer – stop and say hello

By Martel Maxwell
May 10 2022, 3.42pm Updated: May 10 2022, 4.12pm
Now where do I know you from? Martel is a familiar face to TV viewers.
Now where do I know you from? Martel is a familiar face to TV viewers.

It’s a funny old thing, being recognised.

We probably all experience it to varying degrees. With me, it might be a quizzical look from a man in the queue, who asks: “Do I know you from somewhere?”

Or a lady behind the counter who wonders if your kids go to the same school as hers.

Increasingly, because so many viewers feel such a familiarity with Homes Under the Hammer, people are by-passing the hellos altogether.

Last week, I was in the security queue at Birmingham Airport when a man in front of me put his phone a few inches from my face.

Martel on location in Stoke on Trent, filming Homes Under The Hammer.

“What do you think?,” he said.

“Are there two slates missing?

“The roofer says there are but I can’t see it. Go on, zoom in. You’ll know all about this.”

The day before, a lady stopped halfway up the milk aisle in the Kingsway Asda and said: “What about that couple, eh?

“You know,” she went on. “The one with the fringe and I think he was from Wales. Not a chance they’ll get it done in four weeks. Ridiculous.”

I must have interviewed 500 auction home buyers in my time on Homes Under the Hammer and had no idea which couple she meant.

Occasionally, people just shout from across the street: “Should have read the legal pack.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, it’s one of the two golden rules – the other being to view the property.

You have no idea how many people spend vast amounts of cash on a house they’ve never seen.

I can never fathom it myself.

It’s good to talk, especially now

Far from minding when people stop to speak, I appreciate it. It’s nice.

I’d go as far as to say it’s been a good thing for my mental health.

Showbiz pals: Martel with David Tennant and Olivia Colman.

You know those moments when you’re so far inside your own head and world, the walls can feel like they’re closing in?

With all the restrictions and uncertainty we’ve just lived through, I wonder if anyone has really come out the other side completely unaffected.

So just when I’m feeling a wee bit overwhelmed, there is nothing better than Davie asking how your back is.

I’ll always remember that stranger stopping me on the Perth Road to ask if I was still in pain.

Two minutes later it dawned on me – Davie had read about me putting my back out in this column so, in a way, we were already kind of pals.

It’s me, whatsername off the telly thing

Manners and kindness cost nothing and I’m awfully grateful for anyone who takes the time to chat.

Martel Maxwell loves a game show and recently faced a grilling on The Weakest Link.

I’m sure we all are. Life moves fast and sometimes it does us good to slow down and engage as meaningfully as we can.

The difference it can make to your day is huge.

And people are funny. I rarely walk away without enjoying a belly laugh at some quip or observation.

Back to the airport, I zoomed in on Avid’s picture and told him I couldn’t see any missing slates.

“Knew it, the roofer’s at it,” he said in a strong Brummy accent.

“I’ll be telling him Martine from Homes Under the Hammer said so. Thanks love.”

Ah well. What’s a correct first name between friends?

Clever, kind… he’s got to be Dundonian

Last week, I tweeted about my column, after the actor Mathew Horne gave me his House of Games darts board – weeks after the show had been filmed.

Many commented on his kindness. He’d played a cracking game and gave not one but two of his prizes away, presenting his luggage case, to comedian Chloe Pettes.

One lady replied to say his generosity was “because he’s a Nottingham lad”.

The I remembered a conversation I’d had with the actor – best known for playing Gavin in Gavin and Stacey.

He’d told me he would love to move to Scotland and indeed was part-Scottish.”

So I replied to the lady “and a bit Scottish too”.

Quick as a flash, Horne replied “53 per cent”.

So there you have it – he’s mainly Scottish and ever so proud of it.

I bet he’s a bit Dundonian too.

Get well soon pal

I’m so relieved my Homes Under the Hammer colleague Martin Roberts is out of hospital and taking it easy at home with his wife Kirsty and two children.

Martin Roberts is recovering after his health scare. Photo: ITV/Shutterstock.

He’s always on the go.

With Homes Under the Hammer you can travel from Scotland to England then Wales within two days – so a rest is due after he was rushed to A&E with chest pains last month.

Sometimes an event happens which makes you reevaluate everything and as he says, he hasn’t taken enough time to smell the flowers.

I hope he’s dunking biscuits too – and watching oodles of telly and films.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]