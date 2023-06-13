Lenny Wilson says Brechin City will be driven onto success by using the ‘agony and ecstasy’ of last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lenny Wilson says Brechin City will be driven onto success by using the ‘agony and ecstasy’ of last season

Keeper Wilson played every single minute as he helped Brechin secure the Highland League title before their pyramid play-off heartbreak at Spartans last year.

By Ewan Smith
Lenny Wilson
Lenny Wilson was outstanding for Brechin City last season. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Lenny Wilson played a pivotal role in Brechin City’s charge towards the Highland League title last season.

Keeper Wilson played every single minute of City’s 34 game campaign, conceding just 16 goals en-route to their championship glory.

But while City rightly celebrated that momentous success, they suffered pyramid play-off heartbreak at the hands of Spartans just two weeks’ later.

Brechin are now back in pre-season training ahead of their Viaplay Cup opener with Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

And Wilson believes City stars must use the agony and ecstasy from last season to drive them onto their ultimate goal of sealing an SPFL return.

Joyous scenes at Buckie as Brechin win the Highland League title.
Lenny Wilson says Brechin need to remember the joyous scenes at Buckie as they won the Highland League title. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

“We have to use the feelings from both days to drive ourselves on,” said Wilson.

“They are two entirely different emotions but just as important to remember.

“At Buckie it was a real feeling of euphoria. You could see how much it meant to the fans, the players and everyone connected with Brechin.

“It was incredible to celebrate with the fans on the pitch and then back down in Brechin.

“Those are the type of moments that will stick with you for the rest of your life.

“You simply couldn’t write the script for that day.

“But just over a week later we came down to earth with the play-off games with Spartans.

“Losing that tie was heart-breaking, gut-wrenching – however you want to describe it.

“It was hard to then subsequently watch Spartans go up, thinking it could have been us.

“There was an inner-belief in our dressing room before the Spartans game that we could go up if we won that tie.

“But it didn’t work and as well as remembering the highs of the title win, we need to remember the lows of the play-off defeat.

“Next season will be very tough but if we did it last year then why can’t we do it again?”

Lenny Wilson made a number of crucial saves for Brechin City last year.
Lenny Wilson made a number of crucial saves for Brechin City last year. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Wilson can be enormously proud of his shout-out record in the Highland League.

He made 23 clean sheets in 34 games and shipped just 16 goals.

But while he’s proud of the way the team defended, he’s still cursing the ones that got away.

“When I look back on the 16 goals a lot of them were avoidable,” said Wilson.

“There were individual errors that we – myself included – wouldn’t be happy to see again.

“I know I’m being harsh, though.

Lenny Wilson delighted the Brechin City fans last term en-route to their Highland League success. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

“We defended really well as a team last year and that started from the front with Grady McGrath and Botti Biabi.

“We knew if we had a solid defence we’d have a real chance because we carry a real attacking threat.

“I hope it’s the same again next season. We’re up for the challenge of trying to win the league again and pushing for promotion.”

