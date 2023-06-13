Tuesday court round-up — Spitting patient and cowardly attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Spitting patient and cowardly attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Kirriemuir vandal who caused £1,600 worth of damage by drunkenly kicking a car in Forfar must pay back it’s owner’s insurance excess.

At Forfar JP Court Adam Shaw, 19, previously admitted vandalising the car on Castle Street on October 1 last year by repeatedly kicking it.

He was on bail at the time for smashing a vodka bottle over a teenager’s head.

Shaw had been released to be of good behaviour.

JP David Meek admonished Shaw, of Stiven Crescent in Kirriemuir but ordered him to pay £200 in compensation to cover the owner’s excess fee.

Murderer and rapist

Violent serial abuser and rapist Mark Campbell faces a life sentence for murdering vulnerable grandmother Jane Fitzpatrick by battering her to death with a tyre iron in a car in Glenrothes. The 37-year-old claimed she had hit her head and died as he slept beside her in the car.

Jane Fitzpatrick was murdered by Mark Campbell.

Spitting patient

A Stratheden Hospital patient repeatedly spat in the face of a nurse who would not let him use the relaxation room.

Jason Cowie is currently subject to a compulsory treatment order at the psychiatric hospital near Cupar.

He appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the staff nurse on January 14 in 2021.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford explained that within the Radernie Ward, Cowie had entered the relaxation room, despite not being permitted.

He was asked to leave but refused.

Stratheden Hospital near Cupar.

He eventually left to go to the bathroom and when he returned, became angry the room had been locked to stop him getting back in.

Cowie shouted, swore and demanded to phone his solicitor but was refused.

He told the staff nurse he hated him and began repeatedly spitting at him.

Despite his attempt to dodge the attack, the nurse was struck at least five times.

Cowie required an injection to calm him down and the nurse opted to move to working in another ward to avoid the 41-year-old.

Cowie told police he was “guilty as charged” and admitted the assault in the dock.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing for reports and released Cowie on bail until July 3.

Answers sought over rapist role

Further questions have been asked around how Carnoustie rapist Morgan Prior was given a job counselling school children months after he was first charged and kept his role right up to his trial. Read here what happened when The Courier asked Police Scotland, Disclosure Scotland the Scottish Government about the shocking case.

Rapist Morgan Prior slipped through the net to work with Angus schoolchildren. Image: Facebook.

Cowardly attack

A man was punched from behind in a Leven pub after speaking to a woman with whom his attacker entered.

Terry Moir, 36, pled guilty to repeatedly punching his victim on the head to his injury at The Windsor Hotel on April 15 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the man was standing at the pool table speaking with other patrons when he was approached by the woman, who had earlier arrived with Moir.

The fiscal said: “A discussion has taken place and the female thereafter has gone back to Mr Moir.

“Mr Moir has then approached from behind and punched him to the left side of the head.”

Ms Pennycook said the man stumbled and crouched to protect himself, as Moir continued to throw punches before being pulled away and ejected by bar staff.

The Windsor in Leven, where the assault happened. Image: Google.

The victim was taken to hospital and found to have a one-inch cut above his left eye, bruising to his left eye and swelling to the left cheek.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith described Moir’s approach from behind as “cowardly”.

The sheriff said Moir, of Herriot Crescent, Methil, has previous assault convictions.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence on Moir until July 11 for background reports and his bail was continued.

Abuser’s empty words

A sexual abuse victim says he was “sickened” by an “apology letter” from his Scout leader after the paedophile was jailed for his shocking crimes. John Somerville was sent down for 45 months and put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely for his sick actions against young boys in the 1990s. One has slammed the predator for his empty apology.

Predatory Scoutmaster John Somerville was jailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Jane Fitzpatrick was murdered by Mark Campbell.
Murdering rapist battered partner to death in car after year of abuse in Fife
Paedophile Scoutmaster John Somerville. Image: Supplied.
Revealed: Paedophile Fife Scout leader's 'sorry letter' to 'sickened' abuse victim
Reece Morgan. Image: Facebook.
Fife serial domestic abuser who tried to flee custody gets six-year sentence
Christopher Rennie once stood for election in Highland Perthshire. Image: Facebook.
Ex-Lib Dem hopeful fought with police during violent outburst at Perth Job Centre
Rapist Morgan Prior slipped through the net to work with Angus schoolchildren. Image: Facebook.
How did rapist Morgan Prior slip through the net to work as a child…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Darts peacemaker and 'Aldi jobsworth'
Muhammad Shakeel was held up at knifepoint in his shop. Image: DC Thomson/ Crown Office.
Forfar shopkeeper thanks community for support as knifeman who robbed him of thousands is…
Allan Reid.
Carer, 64, suspended for unwanted sexual advance to man in Fife
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man avoids Sex Register for sending explicit selfie to girl, 14
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court.
High risk creep who brought sex toys to meet 'child' in Dundee jailed for…