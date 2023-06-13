Tuesday court round-up — Spitting patient and cowardly attack

A Kirriemuir vandal who caused £1,600 worth of damage by drunkenly kicking a car in Forfar must pay back it’s owner’s insurance excess.

At Forfar JP Court Adam Shaw, 19, previously admitted vandalising the car on Castle Street on October 1 last year by repeatedly kicking it.

He was on bail at the time for smashing a vodka bottle over a teenager’s head.

Shaw had been released to be of good behaviour.

JP David Meek admonished Shaw, of Stiven Crescent in Kirriemuir but ordered him to pay £200 in compensation to cover the owner’s excess fee.

Murderer and rapist

Violent serial abuser and rapist Mark Campbell faces a life sentence for murdering vulnerable grandmother Jane Fitzpatrick by battering her to death with a tyre iron in a car in Glenrothes. The 37-year-old claimed she had hit her head and died as he slept beside her in the car.

Spitting patient

A Stratheden Hospital patient repeatedly spat in the face of a nurse who would not let him use the relaxation room.

Jason Cowie is currently subject to a compulsory treatment order at the psychiatric hospital near Cupar.

He appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the staff nurse on January 14 in 2021.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford explained that within the Radernie Ward, Cowie had entered the relaxation room, despite not being permitted.

He was asked to leave but refused.

He eventually left to go to the bathroom and when he returned, became angry the room had been locked to stop him getting back in.

Cowie shouted, swore and demanded to phone his solicitor but was refused.

He told the staff nurse he hated him and began repeatedly spitting at him.

Despite his attempt to dodge the attack, the nurse was struck at least five times.

Cowie required an injection to calm him down and the nurse opted to move to working in another ward to avoid the 41-year-old.

Cowie told police he was “guilty as charged” and admitted the assault in the dock.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing for reports and released Cowie on bail until July 3.

Answers sought over rapist role

Further questions have been asked around how Carnoustie rapist Morgan Prior was given a job counselling school children months after he was first charged and kept his role right up to his trial. Read here what happened when The Courier asked Police Scotland, Disclosure Scotland the Scottish Government about the shocking case.

Cowardly attack

A man was punched from behind in a Leven pub after speaking to a woman with whom his attacker entered.

Terry Moir, 36, pled guilty to repeatedly punching his victim on the head to his injury at The Windsor Hotel on April 15 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the man was standing at the pool table speaking with other patrons when he was approached by the woman, who had earlier arrived with Moir.

The fiscal said: “A discussion has taken place and the female thereafter has gone back to Mr Moir.

“Mr Moir has then approached from behind and punched him to the left side of the head.”

Ms Pennycook said the man stumbled and crouched to protect himself, as Moir continued to throw punches before being pulled away and ejected by bar staff.

The victim was taken to hospital and found to have a one-inch cut above his left eye, bruising to his left eye and swelling to the left cheek.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith described Moir’s approach from behind as “cowardly”.

The sheriff said Moir, of Herriot Crescent, Methil, has previous assault convictions.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence on Moir until July 11 for background reports and his bail was continued.

Abuser’s empty words

A sexual abuse victim says he was “sickened” by an “apology letter” from his Scout leader after the paedophile was jailed for his shocking crimes. John Somerville was sent down for 45 months and put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely for his sick actions against young boys in the 1990s. One has slammed the predator for his empty apology.

