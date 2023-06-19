St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have ‘serious momentum’ ahead of Gold Cup

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips believes Trinidad and Tobago have “serious momentum” behind them going into the Concacaf Gold Cup finals.

The Perth midfielder was recently confirmed in Angus Eve’s 23-man squad for the 16-nation tournament in the United States.

The selection was one of his goals for the season.

And now he’s set his sights on upsetting the odds.

“I’d known I was in the provisional squad since the beginning of May,” said Phillips.

“We were all added to a WhatsApp group to help us sort out visas and everything else in advance.

“I was told I’d be playing in a friendly and staying on for the Gold Cup a few weeks later when my travel plans were sent over.

“I’m delighted with the call-up. It was a target of mine at the beginning of the season. Every chance to represent my nation is a blessing and I am always eager to be involved.”

Phillips, who established himself as a key player for Saints in the second half of last season, added: “The squad is very good.

“I’d say it’s more like a family than a team. We’re a very close group on and off the pitch and it shows.

“The atmosphere and vibes in the camp currently are very positive. It’s a good blend of hard work and fun.

“Ahead of the games I’d say we’re confident in our ability and we’re building up some serious momentum.

“Tournament football can be full of surprises and we’re looking to cause some upsets. The first game can’t come soon enough.”

Honour for player and club

Saints boss, Steven MacLean, has been in touch with the 22-year-old.

“I messaged Dan to wish him all the best as soon as I heard,” he said.

“I am delighted for him and I hope they do well.

“When any of our players are selected for international duty it not only reflects greatly on the club, but hopefully it can improve them as players as well.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s three group games are –

June 25 – v winner of prelim 9, Fort Lauderdale

June 28 – v Jamaica, St Louis

July 2 – v USA, Charlotte