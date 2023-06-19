St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have ‘serious momentum’ ahead of Gold Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have ‘serious momentum’ ahead of Gold Cup

The midfielder hopes to feature in the first game this weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips believes Trinidad and Tobago have “serious momentum” behind them going into the Concacaf Gold Cup finals.

The Perth midfielder was recently confirmed in Angus Eve’s 23-man squad for the 16-nation tournament in the United States.

The selection was one of his goals for the season.

And now he’s set his sights on upsetting the odds.

“I’d known I was in the provisional squad since the beginning of May,” said Phillips.

“We were all added to a WhatsApp group to help us sort out visas and everything else in advance.

“I was told I’d be playing in a friendly and staying on for the Gold Cup a few weeks later when my travel plans were sent over.

“I’m delighted with the call-up. It was a target of mine at the beginning of the season. Every chance to represent my nation is a blessing and I am always eager to be involved.”

Phillips, who established himself as a key player for Saints in the second half of last season, added: “The squad is very good.

“I’d say it’s more like a family than a team. We’re a very close group on and off the pitch and it shows.

“The atmosphere and vibes in the camp currently are very positive. It’s a good blend of hard work and fun.

“Ahead of the games I’d say we’re confident in our ability and we’re building up some serious momentum.

“Tournament football can be full of surprises and we’re looking to cause some upsets. The first game can’t come soon enough.”

Honour for player and club

Saints boss, Steven MacLean, has been in touch with the 22-year-old.

“I messaged Dan to wish him all the best as soon as I heard,” he said.

“I am delighted for him and I hope they do well.

“When any of our players are selected for international duty it not only reflects greatly on the club, but hopefully it can improve them as players as well.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s three group games are –

June 25 – v winner of prelim 9, Fort Lauderdale
June 28 – v Jamaica, St Louis
July 2 – v USA, Charlotte

