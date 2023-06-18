St Johnstone FC St Johnstone star Dan Phillips selected for Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad His country have three games, starting on June 25. By Eric Nicolson June 18 2023, 5.37pm Share St Johnstone star Dan Phillips selected for Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/st-johnstone/4487917/st-johnstone-dan-phillips-selected-trinidad-tobago-gold-cup-squad/ Copy Link Dan Phillips. Image: Ross Parker/SNS St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips has been selected in Trinidad and Tobago’s 23-man squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup. Head coach Angus Eve had to cut down his playing numbers after a recent friendly victory against Guatemala and Phillips’ performance that day has earned him a place in the pool. Eve has prioritised energy in the middle of the pitch, saying: “We need the sort of midfielders who can play back and forward. “The game is very athletic today. “We have a nice balance of youth, senior players and ones in between.” This is our Final 23-Man Roster for the 2023 Gold Cup @GoldCup pic.twitter.com/6pwuYGkDG3 — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) June 15, 2023 Trindad’s Gold Cup schedule is – June 25 – v winner of prelim 9, Fort Lauderdale June 28 – v Jamaica, St Louis July 2 – v USA, Charlotte