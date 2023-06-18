St Johnstone star Dan Phillips selected for Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad

St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips has been selected in Trinidad and Tobago’s 23-man squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Head coach Angus Eve had to cut down his playing numbers after a recent friendly victory against Guatemala and Phillips’ performance that day has earned him a place in the pool.

Eve has prioritised energy in the middle of the pitch, saying: “We need the sort of midfielders who can play back and forward.

“The game is very athletic today.

“We have a nice balance of youth, senior players and ones in between.”

This is our Final 23-Man Roster for the 2023 Gold Cup @GoldCup pic.twitter.com/6pwuYGkDG3 — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) June 15, 2023

Trindad’s Gold Cup schedule is –

June 25 – v winner of prelim 9, Fort Lauderdale

June 28 – v Jamaica, St Louis

July 2 – v USA, Charlotte