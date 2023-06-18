Perthshire MP’s anger over partygate video after being robbed of mum’s final days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire MP’s anger over partygate video after being robbed of mum’s final days

John Nicolson described the previously unseen footage of Tory staffers partying at the height of the Covid lockdown as 'sickening'.

By Adele Merson
John Nicolson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, says the footage has opened up "painful memories" of his mum's death. Image: Supplied.
Perthshire MP John Nicolson says a new partygate video has opened up “painful memories” of being unable to visit his mum in her dying days.

The SNP politician – whose mother Marion died alone in a respite centre with Covid restrictions stopping her son from seeing her in the last eight weeks of her life – described the footage of Tory staffers partying at the height of lockdown as “sickening”.

In the clip unearthed by The Mirror, staff can be seen celebrating at the Christmas event at Conservative Party headquarters and joking about breaking the rules.

The party is said to have taken place on December 14, 2020 when indoor socialising was banned.

Mr Nicolson, 61, has accused those involved of “mocking” the public.

He told The Courier: “I wasn’t able to see my mum during the last eight weeks of her life.

John’s mum, Marion, on her 90th birthday. Image: Supplied.

“Doctors in the respite centre where she lay told me that they couldn’t risk me bringing Covid in and infecting other vulnerable patients.

“In the end, and in despair, my mum stopped eating and drinking and died alone.

“We weren’t able to have a funeral with her wider family and friends.

“Like the vast majority of people we sacrificed to keep others safe. Watching these pictures opens up painful memories all yet again.

“These people were mocking the rest of us.

“And as if that’s not bad enough Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are now choosing to ‘honour’ some of those in the video.

“It is deplorable. Where is their shame or sense of decency?”

‘Died through loneliness’

The MP for Ochil and South Perthshire was reduced to tears in the Commons last year after he described the pain of losing his mum to dementia during the pandemic.

During an emotional backbench debate on dementia research, he recalled how many people died not directly from Covid but “died through loneliness”.

The SNP politician previously told The Courier how he felt he had let his mum down by not being able to visit her during this period.

Marion Nicolson with John as a baby. Image: Supplied.

He said: “I feel a huge sense of responsibility, and I feel too that I am letting her down, even though I know I have no other choice.”

In an emotional tribute on June 5, 2020, shortly after her death, he said his mum could “light up a room”.

He added: “She was engaged, loving and warm.”

The video of the party, attended by failed London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallett – who will receive a peerage and OBE respectively – has reignited criticism of Boris Johnson’s honours list.

Mr Bailey reportedly left the event before the video was taken and has previously apologised for his involvement.

‘Terrible’

Michael Gove told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg show on Sunday that the Tories who attended the Covid-era gathering should not be stripped of their honours.

The Levelling Up Secretary said the former prime minister has a right to confer resignation appointments which should not be blocked.

But he admitted to Sky News earlier that day that the event was “terrible”.

He added: “I think it’s completely out of order.”

In the footage, one attendee can be heard joking about Covid restrictions, saying: “As long as we don’t stream that we’re, like, bending the rules” before laughing while a man and woman hold hands and dance.

The pair crash into a buffet table stacked with food and wine glasses at one point while other guests walk past wearing paper crowns and clutching alcoholic drinks.

The Metropolitan Police, which previously launched an investigation over the event after a picture of the gathering was published but took no further action, is now assessing the video.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of the footage and are considering it.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Senior CCHQ staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14, 2020.

“Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign.”

