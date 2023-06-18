Best pictures as thousands flock to Knockhill in Fife for British Superbikes

Thousands of people have flocked to Knockhill race track in Fife to enjoy the twists and turns of British Superbikes.

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB) brought the best teams and racers from around the world to the circuit.

Racing enthusiasts watched riders from BMW, Honda, Kawasaki, Ducati, Suzuki over three days.

Competitors from the Isle of Man TT and North West 200 took part, showcasing the best talent that superbike racing had to offer.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there on Sunday to capture some of the best moments among fans and competitors alike.