Best pictures as thousands flock to Knockhill in Fife for British Superbikes

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship took place this weekend.

BSB Scottsh round at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
BSB Scottsh round at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By The Courier AV team

Thousands of people have flocked to Knockhill race track in Fife to enjoy the twists and turns of British Superbikes.

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB) brought the best teams and racers from around the world to the circuit.

Racing enthusiasts watched riders from BMW, Honda, Kawasaki, Ducati, Suzuki over three days.

Competitors from the Isle of Man TT and North West 200 took part, showcasing the best talent that superbike racing had to offer.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there on Sunday to capture some of the best moments among fans and competitors alike.

Preparing the racing bikes
Did you go to the The Bennetts British Superbike Championship?
Connell Docherty (3) brought his own bikes to the event.
Action on track

Action on track
Racing enthusiasts watched riders

Crowds reaching for the best view.
Crowds enjoy the racing.
The Bennetts British Superbike Championship Scottish round at Knockhill Racing Circuit.
Racing around the corner.
Crowds enjoy the race.
The bike park was full.
Are you in the crowd?
The girls cheer on the racers.
The race

Pirelli tyre technicians at work.
Family day out
Crowds enjoy the race!
Camera’s and mobiles out to try catch a picture or video.
Photographers at the ready.
Rory Skinner who is recovering from an injury – now races in Moto2 in the international MotoGP circuit and is the lap record holder at Knockhill.
Crowds at the event

Whizzing past
Jessica and Pixie Brewer enjoyed their day out
A selfie with a racing hero
Oh no, a crash happened
A few bikes in the crash.
This family came prepared for a full day of fun.
Karen McKay and Ethan Kidd during the pit walk.
A kid with his racing hero.
Busy carpark

BSB Scottsh round at Knockhill Racing Circuit.
Did you have a good day at the race?

 

