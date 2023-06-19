Dundee mortgage expert says rate rises are impacting city house prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee mortgage expert says rate rises are impacting city house prices

Industry insiders give their views as the average two-year mortgage deal approaches an interest rate of 6%.

Kessar Salimi, Dundee mortgage adviser and property investor. Image: Kessar Salimi
Kessar Salimi, Dundee mortgage adviser and property investor. Image: Kessar Salimi
By Rob McLaren

Mortgage rates have been increasing steadily since disappointing inflation figures last month, leaving homeowners seeking advice on what steps they should take.

The Bank of England is expected to respond to the stubbornly high inflation rate by raising its base rate higher than previously thought.

Lenders have reacted by increasing their borrowing costs.

The typical interest on a two-year deal rose to 5.98% on Friday, a level not seen since the disastrous mini-budget during Liz Truss’s premiership in October.

It means homeowners whose deals are coming up for renewal will see sharp increases in their monthly payments.

Bank of England set to rise rates further

The Bank of England will hold its next rate setting meeting on Thursday this week.

It has increased its base rate at 12 consecutive meetings, taking it from 0.1% to 4.5%.

The question is not if it will raise its base rate but by how much. It may be another 0.25% jump, as it was in May, or by a higher amount this time.

The Bank of England in London. Image: Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Some analysts are now predicting the rate could rise to 5.75% by the end of this year.

Dundee-based mortgage broker Kessar Salimi summarises: “The Bank of England is expected to increase the base rate much higher than its current 4.5%.

“This has worried the money markets and therefore the cost of borrowing has been increasing.”

Mortgage rate advice

For the past fortnight, lenders have been pulling deals and increasing their rates.

It has prompted Darren Polson, head of mortgage operations at Aberdeen Considine, to call for the UK Government, Bank of England and lenders to work closely to bring some stability.

He said: “There’s no doubt it’s tough out there for those looking for their first mortgage or anyone approaching the end of their current fixed rate deal.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking for a new deal it’s more important than ever to seek advice from an independent mortgage broker who can ensure you’re aware of all the options.”

Darren Polson, head of mortgage operations at Aberdein Considine. Image: Aberdein Considine.

This sentiment was echoed by Karen Crombie, a Banchory-based mortgage consultant with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

She said: “I would recommend that everyone visits an independent mortgage broker who will look at the whole marketplace and get them the best deal out there.

“Everyone’s circumstances are different and there are multiple moving parts when trying to decide what might be best.”

Will mortgage costs fall again?

The market is currently anticipating the Bank of England rate will fall when inflation gets under control.

This mean five-year products have lower rates than two-year deals, with an average interest rate of 5.62%.

Homeowners whose fixed terms expire this year will be hit hard as many are currently on deals of around 2-3%.

The higher mortgage rates are also impacting on the number of buyers and prices in the market.

Mr Salimi said it was an opportunity for buyers to negotiate harder on price.

He said: “We have seen a drop in new buyers.

“Some are worried about rates and if now is a good time to buy. Others can no longer get the loan amount required due to higher mortgage stress tests.

“However, I think prices will remain stable due to a shortage of properties for sale.

“As a buyer it’s an opportunity to get in the market with less competition.

“Although the rates are higher you may not need to pay as much over home report to secure a property.

“For remortgaging it’s worth looking at the current rates and potentially secure a product whilst also monitoring it to see if rates drop before your current product expires.”mort

