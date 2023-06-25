Former High Kirk church at foot of Dundee Law could be converted into flats

The former High Kirk church at the foot of Dundee Law could be converted into flats.

Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council to transform the 19th-century church into eight residential apartments.

The proposals have been submitted by David Gray Contractors, which bought the church in November last year.

The Dundee-based company has previously converted the Fairmuir Church on Clepington Road and the former Trinity Free Church in Newport-on-Tay into flats.

Under the proposals, the High Kirk – officially known as St David’s High Kirk – would be converted into a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

The plans also involve demolishing the existing timber lined huts and hall to build car parking spaces and a communal amenity area serving all of the new properties.

The developers hope there will be little or no change to the external appearance of the gothic church as a result of the conversion.

No plans to retain High Kirk as place of worship

A design statement said: “The church closed as a place of worship at the start of the first national Covid lockdown in March 2020 and it remains

vacant to this date.

“The property was put up for sale in August 2022 and attracted in excess of 30 viewings and 11 formal offers.

“None of the offers received were to retain the property as a place of worship.

“The applicant, David Gray Contractors Ltd, purchased the property in late November 2022.”

The High Kirk Church is a category B-listed building and dates back to the 1870s.

The hall church hall to the rear of the building was erected in the mid-1930s.

Its prominence is heightened by being raised above street level, with a flight of steps leading to the front door which faces south over the city.

It was previously called the United Free High Church and was renamed the St David’s High Kirk Dundee in 2003, following the union of The High Kirk Dundee and St David’s North Parish Church.