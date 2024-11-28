Parents of murdered Stirling mum ‘beg’ John Swinney for answers on third anniversary of death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of murdered Stirling mum ‘beg’ John Swinney for answers on third anniversary of death

Christopher McGowan tortured and killed Claire Inglis on November 28 2021, weeks after he had been bailed to her home in Stirling.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney and murdered stirling mum Claire Inglis
John Swinney said he would put further pressure on Stirling Council for an investigation. Image: PA

The parents of murdered Stirling mum Claire Inglis say they feel “trapped” as they returned to parliament on Thursday to “beg for answers” over their daughter’s murder.

Ms Inglis’ parents were watching from the gallery in the Scottish Parliament as Tory leader Russell Findlay raised the case with the first minister.

He said the mother-of-one’s family were “still in the dark” and fighting for answers about the circumstances leading up to her death.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA

Documents show the case had been flagged to social workers in Stirling and they had tried and failed to warn Ms Inglis three days before she was murdered.

MacGowan had previously been asked to leave the home of another family on the advice of social workers.

In the months before the murder MacGowan had been bailed five times and had a string of convictions.

John Swinney ‘committed’ to ensuring family get answers

Quizzing First Minister John Swinney in Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Findlay asked how much longer Ms Inglis’ parents would have to wait for the answers they need.

Mr Swinney said: “We’ve taken steps to ask Stirling Council to undertake further examination and exploration of the issues involved and to engage directly with Claire’s parents.

“I remain committed to making sure that the family receive the answers they deserve.”

John Swinney
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Image: PA

The SNP leader also said he would look to see if further pressure was required.

“We have made the request of Stirling Council to provide the satisfactory investigation that is required,” he added.

“I will a look again to determine if there is further pressure that we need to apply for Stirling Council to do exactly that.”

Fiona Inglis, speaking after the exchanges, said: “We should not have to come to parliament again, and on the third anniversary of our beloved daughter’s murder, to beg the first minister for answers.

‘We’re trapped’, mum of murdered Stirling woman says

“There is something far wrong with Scotland’s justice system when victims are kept in the dark and not treated as a priority.”

Ian, Ms Inglis’ father, said: “Why was Claire’s killer bailed five times? What, if anything, did the Crown Office and the courts know about the concerns of social workers?

“These are just some of the questions we need answers to. Had the justice system been effective and kept this highly dangerous individual in custody, I believe that Claire could still be alive today.

“The government surely has a duty to learn from what went so badly wrong so that no other family has to go through the hell that we are suffering.”

Conversation