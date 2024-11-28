Parents of murdered Stirling mum ‘beg’ John Swinney for answers on third anniversary of death

The parents of murdered Stirling mum Claire Inglis say they feel “trapped” as they returned to parliament on Thursday to “beg for answers” over their daughter’s murder.

Christopher McGowan tortured and killed Claire Inglis on November 28 2021, weeks after he had been bailed to her home in Stirling.

Ms Inglis’ parents were watching from the gallery in the Scottish Parliament as Tory leader Russell Findlay raised the case with the first minister.

He said the mother-of-one’s family were “still in the dark” and fighting for answers about the circumstances leading up to her death.

Documents show the case had been flagged to social workers in Stirling and they had tried and failed to warn Ms Inglis three days before she was murdered.

MacGowan had previously been asked to leave the home of another family on the advice of social workers.

In the months before the murder MacGowan had been bailed five times and had a string of convictions.

John Swinney ‘committed’ to ensuring family get answers

Quizzing First Minister John Swinney in Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Findlay asked how much longer Ms Inglis’ parents would have to wait for the answers they need.

Mr Swinney said: “We’ve taken steps to ask Stirling Council to undertake further examination and exploration of the issues involved and to engage directly with Claire’s parents.

“I remain committed to making sure that the family receive the answers they deserve.”

The SNP leader also said he would look to see if further pressure was required.

“We have made the request of Stirling Council to provide the satisfactory investigation that is required,” he added.

“I will a look again to determine if there is further pressure that we need to apply for Stirling Council to do exactly that.”

Fiona Inglis, speaking after the exchanges, said: “We should not have to come to parliament again, and on the third anniversary of our beloved daughter’s murder, to beg the first minister for answers.

‘We’re trapped’, mum of murdered Stirling woman says

“There is something far wrong with Scotland’s justice system when victims are kept in the dark and not treated as a priority.”

Ian, Ms Inglis’ father, said: “Why was Claire’s killer bailed five times? What, if anything, did the Crown Office and the courts know about the concerns of social workers?

“These are just some of the questions we need answers to. Had the justice system been effective and kept this highly dangerous individual in custody, I believe that Claire could still be alive today.

“The government surely has a duty to learn from what went so badly wrong so that no other family has to go through the hell that we are suffering.”