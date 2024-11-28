Crash closes A9 near Auchterarder for nearly 2 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crash closes A9 near Auchterarder for nearly 2 hours

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the collision on the northbound carriageway.

By Ellidh Aitken
The A9 near Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View
The A9 near Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

The A9 near Auchterarder has reopened after a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the incident between Gleneagles and Auchterarder at around 3pm on Thursday.

The road was closed for nearly two hours.

Traffic was diverted via off and onslips and the southbound carriageway was also restricted to one lane.

Delays as crash closes A9 northbound near Auchterarder

An updated post on X by Traffic Scotland at 5.01pm said: “All lanes now running northbound following the earlier collision at Auchterarder.

“Traffic should ease off shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Auchterarder had been sent to the scene.

They said: “We had appliances in attendance on the A9.

“We sent two crews from Auchterarder.

“We received the call at 3.02pm.

“We were assisting police and ambulance.

“The crash involved two vehicles and we left the scene at 4pm.”

Scottish Citylink said buses using the A9 were subject to delays.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3pm we were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A9, Auchterarder.

“There were no reported injuries.

“One driver will be issued with a conditional offer for a road traffic offence.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The bus broke down on Mansfield Road, Scone. Image: Supplied
Anger as bus breakdown leaves Perthshire kids 'stranded in freezing cold' for 90 minutes
The proposed Sainsbury's supermarket site at Feus, Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fears over Auchterarder Sainsbury's and Apex Pitlochry housing
Lynn Erasmus
Perthshire woman's acupuncture record attempt in memory of late mum
Jamie-Lee Ferguson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Perth woman pushed girl, 5, off trampoline breaking her collar bone
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Average Perth and Kinross family facing £400 council tax rise
14
Avril Douglas stands in front of a lit up tree.
Coupar Angus Christmas lights organiser says critics unhappy because she is a 'newcomer'
East Lodge, the entrance to the proposed Taymouth Castle operations village.
Tycoons plan new staff village 2 miles from their controversial Taymouth Castle scheme
2
The A9 northbound between Bankfoot and Birnam. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of emergency lane closure on A9 near Dunkeld
wind turbine, set against image of Aviva's Perth base.
John Swinney welcomes Perth Aviva turbine branded 'eyesore' by residents
5
The Glenturret Lalique
Perthshire and Fife restaurants feature on list of world's best eateries

Conversation