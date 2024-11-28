Crash closes A9 near Auchterarder for nearly 2 hours

The A9 near Auchterarder has reopened after a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the incident between Gleneagles and Auchterarder at around 3pm on Thursday.

The road was closed for nearly two hours.

Traffic was diverted via off and onslips and the southbound carriageway was also restricted to one lane.

Delays as crash closes A9 northbound near Auchterarder

An updated post on X by Traffic Scotland at 5.01pm said: “All lanes now running northbound following the earlier collision at Auchterarder.

“Traffic should ease off shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Auchterarder had been sent to the scene.

They said: “We had appliances in attendance on the A9.

“We sent two crews from Auchterarder.

“We received the call at 3.02pm.

“We were assisting police and ambulance.

“The crash involved two vehicles and we left the scene at 4pm.”

Scottish Citylink said buses using the A9 were subject to delays.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3pm we were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A9, Auchterarder.

“There were no reported injuries.

“One driver will be issued with a conditional offer for a road traffic offence.”