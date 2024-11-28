Arbroath chip shop to remain open after early-morning break-in

An Arbroath chip shop will remain open for customers despite a break-in in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Bellrock, on the Angus town’s Ladyloan, was the target of two thieves sometime after 1am.

Restaurant owner Adil Naseem said: “The break-in did affect our afternoon buffet service but we remain open to customers.

“We can’t afford to close and we don’t like any interruptions.”

Staff at the Bellrock became aware of the damage once they arrived for their shift.

Adil said: “We had an incident last year so we had to put up CCTV and we have sent the footage across to the police.

“We don’t keep our cash in the tills so the thieves didn’t leave with any money.

Arbroath chip shop’s windows smashed after break-in

“They did take some of our gift vouchers and also had a look at our Christmas Day booking list which I found a bit odd.

“It’s going to cost us over £1,000 to repair the damage but I’m sure the police will do their part.”

To make the most of the incident, Adil is planning on running an offer for customers in the coming days.

He said: “Arbroath is a good town with plenty of helpful people and we want to give back to them.

“Things like this happen to businesses and restaurants and we wanted to let those in Arbroath aware that it has happened to us.

“It is a big inconvenience but we can’t be upset about it and we’ll have to keep moving.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.40am on Thursday, police received a report of a break-in to a premises in the Ladyloan area of Arbroath.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”