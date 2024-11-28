Arbroath chip shop to remain open after early-morning break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath chip shop to remain open after early-morning break-in

The Bellrock was the target in the early hours of Thursday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
The Bellrock, Arbroath
The Bellrock will remain open despite the smashed windows. Image: Google Street View

An Arbroath chip shop will remain open for customers despite a break-in in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Bellrock, on the Angus town’s Ladyloan, was the target of two thieves sometime after 1am.

Restaurant owner Adil Naseem said: “The break-in did affect our afternoon buffet service but we remain open to customers.

“We can’t afford to close and we don’t like any interruptions.”

The Bellrock’s windows were smashed by the thieves. Image: Supplied

Staff at the Bellrock became aware of the damage once they arrived for their shift.

Adil said: “We had an incident last year so we had to put up CCTV and we have sent the footage across to the police.

“We don’t keep our cash in the tills so the thieves didn’t leave with any money.

Arbroath chip shop’s windows smashed after break-in

“They did take some of our gift vouchers and also had a look at our Christmas Day booking list which I found a bit odd.

“It’s going to cost us over £1,000 to repair the damage but I’m sure the police will do their part.”

It could cost more than £1,000 to fix the damage. Image: Supplied

To make the most of the incident, Adil is planning on running an offer for customers in the coming days.

He said: “Arbroath is a good town with plenty of helpful people and we want to give back to them.

“Things like this happen to businesses and restaurants and we wanted to let those in Arbroath aware that it has happened to us.

“It is a big inconvenience but we can’t be upset about it and we’ll have to keep moving.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.40am on Thursday, police received a report of a break-in to a premises in the Ladyloan area of Arbroath.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

