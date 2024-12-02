Monday court round-up — Delayed Christmas party scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Delayed Christmas party scrap

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Montrose woman has been fined £420 after throwing a glass at the barman in her local.

Hayley Milne, 34, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting the assault, which took place at 10pm on January 22 last year at Neptune’s Bar in Erskine Street, Montrose.

The glass struck the worker on the side and smashed on the ground.

Milne, of Annat Road in Montrose, was described as “not someone that’s normally out at all” by solicitor Nick Markowski.

“She’s not been back through embarrassment and shame,” he added.

Pizza boss groomer

A Perth pizza shop boss groomed three “vulnerable” 14-year-old girls and persuaded them to send him naked selfies. Jurors heard how Lewis McConnell, 27, from Dundee, asked the children for sexual photographs in exchange for helping them get alcohol.

Lewis McConnell
Lewis McConnell was found guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Christmas party rammy

An ex-hotel worker has been ordered to pay compensation to former colleagues he attacked at a staff Christmas party.

Ross McDevitt flew into a violent rage during the delayed festive shindig at Dunkeld’s Atholl Arms Hotel on February 7 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how an altercation took place as the party was winding down at around 11.30pm.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said: “The accused pushed complainer Darren Morris to his shoulder.

“He fell backwards and struck his head on a keg on the floor behind him.”

She said: “Employee Kyle Bruce tried to calm the accused.

“The accused grabbed Mr Bruce by the neck and threw him onto the ground.

“He did this more than once. As Mr Bruce got up to his feet, he did it again.”

The Atholl Arms in Dunkeld
The Atholl Arms in Dunkeld. Image: DC Thomson

The court heard Mr Morris was dazed and taken to the reception area.

Mr Bruce suffered a lump on the back of his head.

Police were called and McDevitt was told to leave.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had been drinking “to excess” that evening and “he does not recall how this came to be.”

McDevitt contacted the owner of the hotel to apologise, Ms Clark said.

“His employment has since come to an end.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist ordered McDevitt to pay £500 compensation to Mr Morris and £250 to Mr Bruce.

Careless lorry driver

A lorry driver pulled onto a Fife dual carriageway from a lay-by and caused a crash which he failed to even notice, a court has heard.

Wojciech Bednarski, 49, exited the lay-by onto the A92 Crossgates-Cowdenbeath road in front of a Honda Civic, causing its driver to swerve and hit another car.

Wojciech Bednarski,
Wojciech Bednarski did not notice the accident he caused.

It then struck the lorry trailer and span out of control, eventually coming to rest on the central reservation.

Crash on the A92 in Fife
The Honda ended up in the central reservation. Image: Police Scotland

Knife wound

A 21-year-old struck a man in the leg with a knife in Methil.

Callum Ballingal, 21, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to plead guilty to assaulting Alan Burns to his severe injury, while under provocation.

The offence took place at Keir Hardie Street on May 11 this year.

The court heard the assault happened amid an ongoing dispute.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said Mr Burns swung a bike chain at Ballingal during an argument, before Ballingal produced a knife from the waist of his trousers, striking his victim on the left thigh.

Police and paramedics went to the scene and Mr Burns was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment to a 4cm wound.

Sheriff John MacRitchie adjourned sentencing until January 10 for background reports and Ballingal will remain in custody meantime.

Just desserts?

A sex offender was knocked unconscious and left needing dental work after being thumped by an irate firefighter. Ewen McKenzie, 50, took the law into his own hands after Grant Imrie sexually assaulted a woman in Fife.

Ewen McKenzie
Ewen McKenzie. Image: Facebook

Tagged and banned

A mother-of-two who reversed her car into a woman walking children home from school after challenging her to a fight has been tagged and banned from driving.

Danielle Smith was knocked down after being struck by the open passenger door of an Audi driven by rival Kristi Morton.

A jury heard how the two women had been involved in a long-running feud.

Morton, 31, was charged by police with assaulting Ms Smith to her injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life but a jury found the allegation not proven following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Morton was instead convicted of an alternative charge of driving dangerously by accelerating and then reversing at speed, colliding with Ms Smith.

She was further found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by challenging Ms Smith to a fight and acting in an aggressive manner towards her.

Kristi Morton
Kristi Morton at Perth Sheriff Court

Returning to court for sentencing, Morton, of Dalwhamie Street, Kinross, was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to stay at home between 7pm and 7am as part of a three-month restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Morton: “I take into account your family circumstances, your age and all the circumstances that prevailed on that day.

“Although you take some responsibility, you fail to appreciate that the offences were all avoidable had you acted in a different manner.”

Facebook claim

A Fife man posted on Facebook claiming a woman had been raped by her ex then refused to delete it when she asked him.

The man, not being named for legal reasons, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on a date earlier this year.

He admitted posting sensitive information relating to the woman on Facebook and refusing to remove the post when asked to do so, shouting, acting in an aggressive manner, and refusing to leave a property when asked.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said the man, then in a brief relationship with the woman, had made a post claiming that her ex-partner had raped her.

The fiscal depute said the comment aggravated the woman, who told him to take the post down but he refused to delete it.

Facebook logo in an eyeball
The man made the posting on Facebook. Image: PA.

They argued and the man became aggressive, shouting at the woman, who then called 999.

She shouted at the man to leave but he did not do so when asked.

Police turned up and found the man in one of the bedrooms in the house and he was arrested.

After being charged he replied: “I’m getting charged for shouting at her to stop stabbing me?”

The fiscal told the court the woman has contacted their office to say she is fearful of the man.

Sheriff Krista Johnston banned him from contact for three years and deferred sentencing until January 10 to obtain background reports.

Hit by glass

An Angus woman has admitted injuring a child who was showered with broken glass when she hurled a stone at a window.

Caroline Eeles, 44, of St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to culpable and reckless conduct on June 12 this year, when she threw a stone which struck and damaged a window at Westhaven Gardens in Arbroath.

Pieces of glass struck the child on the head and body, leaving him injured.

Solicitor Nick Markowski explained that two months before the incident Eeles – who has a history of significant mental health issues and abusive relationships – was placed on a community payback order lasting two years.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentencing for six months and ordered Eeles to be of good behaviour.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

