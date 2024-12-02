Monday court round-up — Delayed Christmas party scrap

A Montrose woman has been fined £420 after throwing a glass at the barman in her local.

Hayley Milne, 34, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting the assault, which took place at 10pm on January 22 last year at Neptune’s Bar in Erskine Street, Montrose.

The glass struck the worker on the side and smashed on the ground.

Milne, of Annat Road in Montrose, was described as “not someone that’s normally out at all” by solicitor Nick Markowski.

“She’s not been back through embarrassment and shame,” he added.

Pizza boss groomer

A Perth pizza shop boss groomed three “vulnerable” 14-year-old girls and persuaded them to send him naked selfies. Jurors heard how Lewis McConnell, 27, from Dundee, asked the children for sexual photographs in exchange for helping them get alcohol.

Christmas party rammy

An ex-hotel worker has been ordered to pay compensation to former colleagues he attacked at a staff Christmas party.

Ross McDevitt flew into a violent rage during the delayed festive shindig at Dunkeld’s Atholl Arms Hotel on February 7 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how an altercation took place as the party was winding down at around 11.30pm.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said: “The accused pushed complainer Darren Morris to his shoulder.

“He fell backwards and struck his head on a keg on the floor behind him.”

She said: “Employee Kyle Bruce tried to calm the accused.

“The accused grabbed Mr Bruce by the neck and threw him onto the ground.

“He did this more than once. As Mr Bruce got up to his feet, he did it again.”

The court heard Mr Morris was dazed and taken to the reception area.

Mr Bruce suffered a lump on the back of his head.

Police were called and McDevitt was told to leave.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had been drinking “to excess” that evening and “he does not recall how this came to be.”

McDevitt contacted the owner of the hotel to apologise, Ms Clark said.

“His employment has since come to an end.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist ordered McDevitt to pay £500 compensation to Mr Morris and £250 to Mr Bruce.

Careless lorry driver

A lorry driver pulled onto a Fife dual carriageway from a lay-by and caused a crash which he failed to even notice, a court has heard.

Wojciech Bednarski, 49, exited the lay-by onto the A92 Crossgates-Cowdenbeath road in front of a Honda Civic, causing its driver to swerve and hit another car.

It then struck the lorry trailer and span out of control, eventually coming to rest on the central reservation.

Knife wound

A 21-year-old struck a man in the leg with a knife in Methil.

Callum Ballingal, 21, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to plead guilty to assaulting Alan Burns to his severe injury, while under provocation.

The offence took place at Keir Hardie Street on May 11 this year.

The court heard the assault happened amid an ongoing dispute.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said Mr Burns swung a bike chain at Ballingal during an argument, before Ballingal produced a knife from the waist of his trousers, striking his victim on the left thigh.

Police and paramedics went to the scene and Mr Burns was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment to a 4cm wound.

Sheriff John MacRitchie adjourned sentencing until January 10 for background reports and Ballingal will remain in custody meantime.

Just desserts?

A sex offender was knocked unconscious and left needing dental work after being thumped by an irate firefighter. Ewen McKenzie, 50, took the law into his own hands after Grant Imrie sexually assaulted a woman in Fife.

Tagged and banned

A mother-of-two who reversed her car into a woman walking children home from school after challenging her to a fight has been tagged and banned from driving.

Danielle Smith was knocked down after being struck by the open passenger door of an Audi driven by rival Kristi Morton.

A jury heard how the two women had been involved in a long-running feud.

Morton, 31, was charged by police with assaulting Ms Smith to her injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life but a jury found the allegation not proven following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Morton was instead convicted of an alternative charge of driving dangerously by accelerating and then reversing at speed, colliding with Ms Smith.

She was further found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by challenging Ms Smith to a fight and acting in an aggressive manner towards her.

Returning to court for sentencing, Morton, of Dalwhamie Street, Kinross, was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to stay at home between 7pm and 7am as part of a three-month restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Morton: “I take into account your family circumstances, your age and all the circumstances that prevailed on that day.

“Although you take some responsibility, you fail to appreciate that the offences were all avoidable had you acted in a different manner.”

Facebook claim

A Fife man posted on Facebook claiming a woman had been raped by her ex then refused to delete it when she asked him.

The man, not being named for legal reasons, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on a date earlier this year.

He admitted posting sensitive information relating to the woman on Facebook and refusing to remove the post when asked to do so, shouting, acting in an aggressive manner, and refusing to leave a property when asked.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said the man, then in a brief relationship with the woman, had made a post claiming that her ex-partner had raped her.

The fiscal depute said the comment aggravated the woman, who told him to take the post down but he refused to delete it.

They argued and the man became aggressive, shouting at the woman, who then called 999.

She shouted at the man to leave but he did not do so when asked.

Police turned up and found the man in one of the bedrooms in the house and he was arrested.

After being charged he replied: “I’m getting charged for shouting at her to stop stabbing me?”

The fiscal told the court the woman has contacted their office to say she is fearful of the man.

Sheriff Krista Johnston banned him from contact for three years and deferred sentencing until January 10 to obtain background reports.

Hit by glass

An Angus woman has admitted injuring a child who was showered with broken glass when she hurled a stone at a window.

Caroline Eeles, 44, of St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to culpable and reckless conduct on June 12 this year, when she threw a stone which struck and damaged a window at Westhaven Gardens in Arbroath.

Pieces of glass struck the child on the head and body, leaving him injured.

Solicitor Nick Markowski explained that two months before the incident Eeles – who has a history of significant mental health issues and abusive relationships – was placed on a community payback order lasting two years.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentencing for six months and ordered Eeles to be of good behaviour.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.