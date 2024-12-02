LEE WILKIE: Key factor shows Dundee are starting to click ahead of pivotal Motherwell encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Key factor shows Dundee are starting to click ahead of pivotal Motherwell encounter

The Dark Blues face a critical double-header in the coming day.

Dundee celebrate at Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

There are signs Dundee are starting to turn the corner this season.

Going forward they haven’t often been found wanting.

It’s been at the other end where issues have arisen.

At Kilmarnock we saw Tony Docherty’s side create a number of chances and will be frustrated they couldn’t take the lead during their very good start at Rugby Park.

They still can’t keep a clean sheet but I saw signs of definite progress.

Signs of things being worked on that are improving out on the pitch during games.

Jon McCracken denies Bobby Wales a last-gasp winner. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
It’s been individual errors that have proved costly for Dundee.

It is difficult to eradicate them completely.

And there were errors still in the second half against Killie.

Key factor

What is different is the reactions of team-mates.

What makes a good defence isn’t that players never make mistakes – that’s just not likely – but that when a mistake is made someone else bails you out.

That’s the sign of a positive team spirit, a togetherness and desire to keep the opposition out.

Dundee drew at Kilmarnock
There were a couple of big moments when defensive errors allowed Killie players to run through on goal but goalkeeper Jon McCracken made two big saves.

To be picking up points in this league, that’s what you need.

I saw plenty of that from Dundee at Kilmarnock and it earned them a pretty good draw.

Huge

It is a point that sets up a huge few days for the Dark Blues.

Motherwell come to town on Wednesday before a trip to bottom side Hearts on Saturday.

Beat the Steelmen and Dundee go fifth in the table.

Lyall Cameron
This is an opportunity to not only muscle in on the top six but create a nice gap to the teams at the bottom.

’Well go into this game looking for a reaction to their 3-0 defeat against Hibs at the weekend and aiming to keep Dundee behind them in the table.

There is a huge amount at stake and the chance to create real momentum for the Dark Blues.

Big calls

Tony Docherty also has some big calls to make in his team.

Who does he pick in goal?

McCracken put on a fine show at Kilmarnock but Trevor Carson is expected to be fit for selection, too.

There’s no bad pick out of those two right now but there will be one left feeling pretty annoyed to be left on the bench.

Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
I’m also looking to see more of Josh Mulligan.

He looks like he’s stepped on a level this season.

The youngster has always had drive and power in his game.

But he looks a step faster and stronger this season.

And he’s really starting to influence matches.

I wouldn’t fancy being his opposite number right now!

Dundee have more than one player in really good form right at this moment.

This is a chance to lay down a marker on Wednesday.

Go do just that.

