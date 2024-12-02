LEE WILKIE: Key factor shows Dundee are starting to click ahead of pivotal Motherwell encounter

There are signs Dundee are starting to turn the corner this season.

Going forward they haven’t often been found wanting.

It’s been at the other end where issues have arisen.

At Kilmarnock we saw Tony Docherty’s side create a number of chances and will be frustrated they couldn’t take the lead during their very good start at Rugby Park.

They still can’t keep a clean sheet but I saw signs of definite progress.

Signs of things being worked on that are improving out on the pitch during games.

It’s been individual errors that have proved costly for Dundee.

It is difficult to eradicate them completely.

And there were errors still in the second half against Killie.

Key factor

What is different is the reactions of team-mates.

What makes a good defence isn’t that players never make mistakes – that’s just not likely – but that when a mistake is made someone else bails you out.

That’s the sign of a positive team spirit, a togetherness and desire to keep the opposition out.

There were a couple of big moments when defensive errors allowed Killie players to run through on goal but goalkeeper Jon McCracken made two big saves.

To be picking up points in this league, that’s what you need.

I saw plenty of that from Dundee at Kilmarnock and it earned them a pretty good draw.

Huge

It is a point that sets up a huge few days for the Dark Blues.

Motherwell come to town on Wednesday before a trip to bottom side Hearts on Saturday.

Beat the Steelmen and Dundee go fifth in the table.

This is an opportunity to not only muscle in on the top six but create a nice gap to the teams at the bottom.

’Well go into this game looking for a reaction to their 3-0 defeat against Hibs at the weekend and aiming to keep Dundee behind them in the table.

There is a huge amount at stake and the chance to create real momentum for the Dark Blues.

Big calls

Tony Docherty also has some big calls to make in his team.

Who does he pick in goal?

McCracken put on a fine show at Kilmarnock but Trevor Carson is expected to be fit for selection, too.

There’s no bad pick out of those two right now but there will be one left feeling pretty annoyed to be left on the bench.

I’m also looking to see more of Josh Mulligan.

He looks like he’s stepped on a level this season.

The youngster has always had drive and power in his game.

But he looks a step faster and stronger this season.

And he’s really starting to influence matches.

I wouldn’t fancy being his opposite number right now!

Dundee have more than one player in really good form right at this moment.

This is a chance to lay down a marker on Wednesday.

Go do just that.