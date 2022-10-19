Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee

By Mariam Okhai
October 19 2022, 11.45am Updated: October 19 2022, 4.53pm
dundee espresso lab
Dundee Espresso Lab team from left Ruaridh Newbery, Elizabeth Donaldson, Alessandro Quartini and Rosie Whitney. Image: Mariam Okhai.

As I walked into Dundee Espresso Lab on Commercial Street, it was the smell of freshly brewed coffee that first hit me.

I admired its rustic interior as guests sipped away on their drinks, but what really caught my eye was the bright cannoli that sat on the countertop.

The coffee shop joined Dundee’s food and drink scene when it opened its doors a few months back in August.

Its location is perfect, on one of the city’s busiest streets and right next to book store Waterstones, and it has already employed four full-time and one part-time members of staff.

Manager Alessandro outside Dundee Espresso Lab.
Manager Alessandro Quartini outside Dundee Espresso Lab. Image: Mariam Okhai.

The Italian owners, Marco Risiglione and Ilirjan Skapi, wanted the shop to be a central part of Dundee’s growing hospitality collective, and having been busy since opening, the pair are on track to do just that.

Dundee Espresso Lab sells their own classic Italian and Supremo coffee blends provided by Perth-based firm Artisan – Espresso & Wine Bar, as well as roasted beans from Brazil, Columbia, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia and Scotland.

Range of coffee beans available at Dundee Espresso Lab.
Coffee blends from around the world available. Image: Mariam Okhai.

As well as grinding the Italian beans in the shop and using them in their freshly made brews, the venue also gives customers the option for any of their blends to be purchased as beans or grinded coffee.

Open from 9:30am to 5:30pm Monday to Saturday and 9:30am to 4:30pm on Sundays, a mixture of bakes, cakes, ice cream and focaccia sandwiches from Artisan Sicilian Bakery in Perth are available to enjoy at the venue for sit-in or takeaway.

Kyoto-style slow drip coffee

Manager Alessandro Quartini says the coffee has been one of the many drivers of locals visiting, with many on the hunt for something different.

Any artisan coffee using the Supermo blend can be enjoyed in an espresso, affogato, cappuccino, americano, latte or chai latte, with the option of adding syrups, an extra shot of coffee, or opting for a decaf alternative available, too.

dundee espresso lab
Kyoto-style slow drip coffee machine. Image: Mariam Okhai.

Their Ethiopian single origin cold brew selling for £3.50 a glass using a slow-drip Kyoto-style coffee tower is a sight to behold, and one experienced coffee lovers will relish the chance to try.

Taking a whole day to produce only five cups of coffee, the slow-drip process works by letting cold water drip over coffee grounds. The cold coffee brew is then served on ice.

Alessandro said: “It is a Japanese style of brewing coffee.

“We normally only make one tower’s amount per day, and so we will have it dripping all day for the next day’s service.

“It is a very limited amount so it is very much first come first served for this drink.”

Half glass of Ethiopian single origin cold coffee brew. Image: Mariam Okhai.

Italian desserts and lunch selection

As for the cannoli selection, it is abundant with plenty of flavours for customers to choose from.

On any given day the flavours can change, but expect lemon, pistachio, vanilla, chocolate and coffee to be on offer usually. Priced at £1.45 each or four for £5, you’ll also find Nutella or white chocolate aragostine, too.

Desserts at Dundee Espresso Lab.
Desserts available at the venue. Image: Mariam Okhai.

For those who are gluten-free, the team serves crunchy cannolis made using pecan nuts for the shell, as well as a selection of cakes and traybakes priced at £3 per slice. Cakes such as coconut traybake, salted caramel cake, red velvet cake, carrot cake, chocolate cake and chocolate brownie can be found in the cake cabinet.

The ice cream they serve up is supplied by Crolla’s on Perth Road in the city, and again, there is a big selection available, namely pistachio, chocolate, vanilla, Ferrero Rocher and strawberry.

And if that wasn’t enough to tempt you through the doors, then the mixture of warm focaccia sandwiches with fillings of salami, cheddar and chutney, tomato, mozzarella and pesto, and a bacon, lettuce, and tomato might.

Gluten-free crunchy cannoli.
Gluten-free crunchy cannoli. Image: Mariam Okhai.

If customers prefer bagels they can choose to have a smoked salmon and cream cheese filling, with all lunch items costing £6.50 to sit in or £4.95 to take away.

Dundee Espresso Lab also has either chicken and vegetable or spinach and feta pies and a soup of the da served with focaccia bread for £4.50.

Future plans

With the 30-seater coffee shop being fairly new to Dundee, the owners are hoping to attract more locals to the venue in the mornings which are usually quieter.

Alessandro says majority of the trade for Dundee Espresso Lab is usually carried out from noon onwards where they see an influx of custom.

Fresh coffee using the Supremo blend. Image: Mariam Okhai.

In addition, they hope to change their selection of ice cream to freshly squeezed juices as the winter months arrive, changing their menus in line with the season.

“I am enjoying it and it seems very promising.” says Alessandro.

“We will see what the future holds.”

Address: 31 Commercial Street, Dundee, DD1 3DA

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
North Port in Perth.
17 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes
11 restaurants in Fife that have two or more AA Rosettes
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
2
christmas dinner
6 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven's hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu October 8 Picture shows; Pork curry in a hurry. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
7
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
8
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
9
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented