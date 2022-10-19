Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former hotel in Cowdenbeath which has lain derelict since it was destroyed in a fire 13 years ago will be transformed into flats.

The landmark Crown Hotel, at the foot of the High Street, was ravaged by the blaze in 2009, leaving it with no roof and little interior.

Now, an application has been submitted by Dunfermline-based developer, Rudi Tanner, to create five flats on the upper floors as well as two shops on the ground level.

A design statement submitted as part of the application said the fire had caused “serious structural damage”, resulting in the roof and upper floors being removed.

It added: “Since this point in time the building has lain open to the elements and has deteriorated further.

“The proposals aim to rehabilitate the remaining dilapidated structures and bring them back to life.

“It will regenerate this end of the High Street, which has seen major improvements in recent years with the introduction of the new retail park and housing association flats.

“Having been in a dilapidated condition for the past 13 years, the proposals shall add vitality and vigour to this end of the High Street.”

Previous efforts to revive the Crown Hotel, Cowdenbeath

The plans are the latest in a string of attempts to revive the historic former hotel property.

A proposal to demolish the building and replace it with 12 flats was later withdrawn, while in 2013 councillors rejected a bid to turn the site into a car wash.

In 2017 councillors considered taking control of the site with a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) however no action was taken.

Planning approval was given for a restaurant and retail units in 2018.

The Crown Hotel is situated just yards from the disused shop unit opposite which suffered extensive damage in a fire earlier this month.

Police are continuing to investigate after it was discovered the property had been used to house a £1m cannabis plantation.

Plans for the Queens Hotel redevelopment are expected to g before Fife Council for determination early in 2023.