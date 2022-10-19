Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats

By Neil Henderson
October 19 2022, 12.19pm
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.

A former hotel in Cowdenbeath which has lain derelict since it was destroyed in a fire 13 years ago will be transformed into flats.

The landmark Crown Hotel, at the foot of the High Street, was ravaged by the blaze in 2009, leaving it with no roof and little interior.

Now, an application has been submitted by Dunfermline-based developer, Rudi Tanner, to create five flats on the upper floors as well as two shops on the ground level.

The Crown Hotel has lain empty since it was damaged by fire in 2009. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A design statement submitted as part of the application said the fire had caused “serious structural damage”, resulting in the roof and upper floors being removed.

It added: “Since this point in time the building has lain open to the elements and has deteriorated further.

“The proposals aim to rehabilitate the remaining dilapidated structures and bring them back to life.

“It will regenerate this end of the High Street, which has seen major improvements in recent years with the introduction of the new retail park and housing association flats.

Scaffolding covers the landmark Crown Hotel in Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson.

“Having been in a dilapidated condition for the past 13 years, the proposals shall add vitality and vigour to this end of the High Street.”

Previous efforts to revive the Crown Hotel, Cowdenbeath

The plans are the latest in a string of attempts to revive the historic former hotel property.

A proposal to demolish the building and replace it with 12 flats was later withdrawn, while in 2013 councillors rejected a bid to turn the site into a car wash.

The rear of the Crown Hotel, Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson DC Thomson.

In 2017 councillors considered taking control of the site with a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) however no action was taken.

Planning approval was given for a restaurant and retail units in 2018.

The Crown Hotel is situated just yards from the disused shop unit opposite which suffered extensive damage in a fire earlier this month.

Police are continuing to investigate after it was discovered the property had been used to house a £1m cannabis plantation.

Plans for the Queens Hotel redevelopment are expected to g before Fife Council for determination early in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
Connor Webster.
Paedophile who sent naked pic to ‘13-year-old girl' snared by hunters in Fife
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: How Dundee feels about city's statue of George Kinloch
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 - before rematch sparked infamous…
The North Queensferry hotel appeal has been lodged
Developers appeal refusal of plans to transform Fife hotel into luxury flats with Forth…
The iconic Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel marks card with 200% rise in sales
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters have been called to a farm in Freuchie following a hay bale fire Picture shows; Hay bale fire at a farm in Freuchie. Freuchie, Fife. Supplied by Fife Jammers Date; 18/10/2022
VIDEO: Firefighters remain at Fife farm as hundreds of hay bales catch fire
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented