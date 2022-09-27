Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze

By Alasdair Clark and Neil Henderson
September 27 2022, 10.34am Updated: September 27 2022, 11.01am
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews are on scene.

Fire crews are battling a blaze inside a shop on Cowdenbeath High Street in Fife.

Flames are rising inside G’s Convenience Store and an upstairs flat.

Cowdenbeath fire
Flames can be seen inside the property.

At least four fire appliances are on the scene near the junction with Foulford Street in Cowdenbeath.

The road has been closed by police.

Four appliances are on scene

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed no casualties had been reported.

He said: “We were alerted at 9.30am on Tuesday to reports of a building fire on Cowdenbeath High Street.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews are working to extinguish the fire.”

More to follow. 

