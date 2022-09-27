Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze By Alasdair Clark and Neil Henderson September 27 2022, 10.34am Updated: September 27 2022, 11.01am Fire crews are on scene. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews are battling a blaze inside a shop on Cowdenbeath High Street in Fife. Flames are rising inside G’s Convenience Store and an upstairs flat. Flames can be seen inside the property. At least four fire appliances are on the scene near the junction with Foulford Street in Cowdenbeath. The road has been closed by police. Four appliances are on scene It is not known if anyone has been injured in the fire. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed no casualties had been reported. He said: “We were alerted at 9.30am on Tuesday to reports of a building fire on Cowdenbeath High Street. “Operations Control immediately mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews are working to extinguish the fire.” More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance Pensioner terrified taxi driver with firearms in Fife - for SECOND time Resident at crisis-hit Glenrothes home left 18 hours without care 0 Drink-drive Fife firm manager 'could have killed someone', court told LISTEN: How two new developments in Dundee could bring more tourists to the city VIDEO: The amazing Forth Bridge views from 360-feet up for Barnardo's Scotland thrillseekers 0 Fugitive sex offender from Fife finally faces justice after nearly two years on the… Man, 36, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy hit-and-run Woman appears in court accused of attempting to murder 16-year-old in Fife 26-year-old woman dies in north-east Fife car crash 0 More from The Courier Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment 0 Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others 0 How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World… 0 Pensioner terrified taxi driver with firearms in Fife - for SECOND time Editor's Picks Dundee beauty therapist avoids Register after sending revenge porn to lover’s wife ‘I’d rather have sand in my garden than the North Sea’ – picturesque Elie faces flood threat Dundee FC stadium plans: Fan reaction as designs go on public display LISTEN: How two new developments in Dundee could bring more tourists to the city ‘The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill’: Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation VIDEO: The amazing Forth Bridge views from 360-feet up for Barnardo’s Scotland thrillseekers EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks reveals why he sold Perth care home group Balhousie Angus couple launch free magazine after ‘living for days off’ made them unhappy Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town 26-year-old woman dies in north-east Fife car crash