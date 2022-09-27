Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are battling a blaze inside a shop on Cowdenbeath High Street in Fife.

Flames are rising inside G’s Convenience Store and an upstairs flat.

At least four fire appliances are on the scene near the junction with Foulford Street in Cowdenbeath.

The road has been closed by police.

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed no casualties had been reported.

He said: “We were alerted at 9.30am on Tuesday to reports of a building fire on Cowdenbeath High Street.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews are working to extinguish the fire.”

