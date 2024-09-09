Hostage negotiator turned Dundee cafe boss Goska is still on a mission to help people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Hostage negotiator turned Dundee cafe boss Goska is still on a mission to help people

"I want my doors to be open to everyone, because that's what my dad would want."

Goska Kidd opened Stenecki in July, serving a mix of Polish and Scottish cuisine in tribute to two very special dads. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Goska Kidd opened Stenecki in July, serving a mix of Polish and Scottish cuisine in tribute to two very special dads. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Goska Kidd, who runs the cafe Stenecki in Dundee, has a passion for helping others which she learned from her father, and father-in-law.

Stenecki, formerly Daily Grind, is a colourful cafe on Exchange Street.

You’ll feel right at home the moment you step inside despite the stylish remodelled interior, which comes across as calming rather than imposing.

Goska worked in the police force back in 2012.

She tells me that she was the first Polish police officer in Tayside at that time. Her experience back then proves useful now in the day-to-day running of Stenecki.

“I’m trained a hostage and crisis negotiator,” Goska says.

“So I can read body language and things like that.

“There was someone sitting right there,” she points at a table near us, “and I thought something’s not quite right.

“And you don’t want to overwhelm them. But I gave them a drink on the house.

“I got a massive message from this person about how much that small gesture completely changed their day.

“And I just thought, this is what this place is supposed to be about.

“If you create a space where someone feels welcome, then I feel that maybe, just maybe, someone will come and it will change how they feel.

“Maybe it won’t work, but I prefer to try, or die trying, than not do anything at all.”

The meaning behind Stenecki’s name

Goska also worked with The Daily Grind – which sat in Stenecki’s location – before she took over and rebranded the business.

“When it came to renaming this place, I didn’t want to use my own name,” she tells me.

Instead, ‘Stenecki’ combines the names of her father and father-in-law, both of whom were vital in the community, and meant a great deal to Goska.

“My dad suffered from Parkinson’s, which led to depression. And he took his own life,” says Goska.

Stefan Eineberg, Goska’s father, on his boat. Image: Goska Kidd.

“So the money that was left behind, I took it and I held onto it.

“I wanted it to use it on something that would matter to him.”

Her father-in-law, Alexander Kidd (known as Eck Kidd), passed away in February. He also suffered from Parkinson’s Disease.

“It was like déjà vu. It was like it was all happening again.

Alexander Kidd (known as Eck Kidd), Goska’s father-in-law. Image: Goska Kidd.

“He also suffered from depression before he passed away.

“So watching these two men who had massive impacts on our lives go through this was so hard.

“My dad was all about the community. He was a wee fighter.

“He always said that every time something comes to you, you give something back.

“We were brought up that way.

“My father-in-law was so supportive as well.”

Together, Stefan and Eck inspired the name Stenecki, and their influence is clear in the cafe’s supportive, community atmosphere.

What is Stenecki, Dundee, all about?

Goska’s aim is to create a place where young people are supported to learn and grow in their community.

“I’m massive on developing young people,” she says.

“I want to support those who maybe are not taking the usual path to careers, or kids who are disengaging from mainstream education.

“I say, come here, we will teach you what we know, so you have employability skills that can take you places.

Stenecki, on Exchange Street, Dundee, run by Goska Kidd. I mage: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’m looking build a community, and gain a sense of achievement through watching other people achieve.

“I didn’t want to create something that’s only accessible to young professionals, or only a certain group of people.

“A lot of kids feel destined for failure. I don’t want anyone to feel like that.”

Keeping the prices on the menu affordable at Stenecki, Dundee, is also key for Goska.

“I’m not looking to build an empire for myself,” she says, “our prices are accessible for a reason.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to struggle.

Goska Kidd runs Stenecki, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“No matter who you are, where you come from, what you look like, I want people to know that you are welcome.

“I want Stenecki to be a place where a kid could come in and say ‘I don’t have any money, can I get fed?’

“And we’d say ‘no bother’.

“I want my doors to be open to everyone because that’s what my dad would want.”

‘I just want this place to be something that I’m proud of’

“In the police sometimes, I think I felt I had to prove myself,” Goska tells me.

“I was not only foreign, I was also female; I was ambitious; I was always on a mission.

Goska joined the police force back in 2012. Image: Goska Kidd.

She tells me she had to make a change, because that approach to life “can really deteriorate a person.”

She left the police force, and after trying her hand at property, Goska now runs Stenecki.

Today, she gets her satisfaction out of seeing her customers leave her cafe happy.

“I just want this place to be something that I’m proud of, and pays my bills, that’s it.

“I’m not going to go and open a chain of millions of cafes, that’s not going to happen.

“Because I think by creating something like that, we will lose our personal touch.”

Stenecki serves a range of cuisine, including some Polish items, like pierogi (dumplings), sauerkraut and kielbasa sausage, and they plan to introduce Polish cakes.

By December, Goska hopes for Stenecki’s roastery to be up and running in Dundee, allowing them to serve their own speciality brew.

More from Food & Drink

The food we tried on our review at the Newport Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
I visited new restaurant Newport Inn and had the best roast potatoes of my…
3
Abi Amor started working as a manager at The Cheesy Toast Shack when she was just 17.
How 20-year-old Abi conquered her fear of cheese to manage St Andrews toastie shack
Bea and Chris Mischka run Harbour Burger, a food truck at Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
German couple dish up hearty scran at Kingsbarns beach food truck
There are lots of affordable places for lunch in St Andrews, including Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
5 places to enjoy lunch for under £10 in St Andrews
8
To go with story by Katy Gordon. Restaurant review of Cromlix House Hotel Picture shows; Food at Cromlix Hotel. Cromlix Hotel, Kinbuck. Katy Gordon/DCT Media Date; 26/08/2024
Were we served an ace for lunch at Andy Murray’s Cromlix hotel?
Braw Tea cafe director Jackie McKenzie and food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner.
Braw Tea cafe director joins for review of 'Dundee institution'
A selection of the The food on offer at lunchtime at Marks and Spencer, Dundee
M&S Dundee cafe: Was the old menu better?
15
Here are some places in Perth where you can get an affordable lunch, including The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 places in Perth to get lunch for under £10
Haggis bon bons at UHI Perth's Treetops Restaurant. Image: Isla Glen/DCT
How was my £12 three-course meal - made by students - at UHI Perth?
The iconic fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich from Fisher and Donaldson has returned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The return of doughnut ice cream sandwich from St Andrews institution

Conversation