Angus Council chasing new £50k-a-year storm chief as Babet disaster anniversary looms

Angus Council is looking to recruit a replacement for the figure who led the area’s response to Storm Babet.

As the disaster’s first anniversary approaches the curtain has come down on applications for the post of Resilience Team Leader.

They are the officer tasked with heading the handling of major emergencies such as severe weather incidents.

Jacqui Semple held the role when Storm Babet hit Angus with such force last October.

She was thrust into the national spotlight as floodwaters forced hundreds of Brechiners from their homes.

Ms Semple headed the multi-agency rescue operation as the River South Esk reached record levels.

She also faced the media to explain the situation behind the chaos which sparked false suggestions the entire town was being evacuated.

And in the days following the disaster she presented updates on the evolving Brechin situation.

Ms Semple recently left the authority to take up a post abroad.

As well as her Angus responsibilities, she was highly-regarded among national resilience colleagues.

£51k-a-year role

The application deadline has just closed for the Resilience Team Leader role.

It pays £47,970 to £51,655 a year. The hybrid post is based at Angus House council HQ in Forfar.

The job description states: “The team leader will support and contribute to the council’s corporate response to emergencies and major and/or critical incidents.

They will “act as the council’s principal officer in respect of resilience, civil contingencies and emergency management.”

The post is temporary until no later than September 30 2025.

Angus Council was asked if it was confident in the level of resilience staffing if another disaster on the scale of Storm Babet was to strike.

It said: “Council staffing forms only part of the resilience response and we continue to work together with crucial local partnerships.

“Applications for the resilience team leader role have recently closed and the recruitment process remains ongoing.”