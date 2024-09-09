Angus Council chasing new £50k-a-year storm chief as Babet disaster anniversary looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council chasing new £50k-a-year storm chief as Babet disaster anniversary looms

The resilience team leader leads the council's response to emergencies and major incidents.

By Graham Brown
A multi-agency rescue operation was mounted to rescue hundreds of people during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
A multi-agency rescue operation was mounted to rescue hundreds of people during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council is looking to recruit a replacement for the figure who led the area’s response to Storm Babet.

As the disaster’s first anniversary approaches the curtain has come down on applications for the post of Resilience Team Leader.

They are the officer tasked with heading the handling of major emergencies such as severe weather incidents.

Jacqui Semple held the role when Storm Babet hit Angus with such force last October.

She was thrust into the national spotlight as floodwaters forced hundreds of Brechiners from their homes.

Ms Semple headed the multi-agency rescue operation as the River South Esk reached record levels.

Storm Babet aftermath in Brechin.
Then First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Brechin days after Storm Babet struck. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

She also faced the media to explain the situation behind the chaos which sparked false suggestions the entire town was being evacuated.

And in the days following the disaster she presented updates on the evolving Brechin situation.

Ms Semple recently left the authority to take up a post abroad.

As well as her Angus responsibilities, she was highly-regarded among national resilience colleagues.

£51k-a-year role

The application deadline has just closed for the Resilience Team Leader role.

It pays £47,970 to £51,655 a year. The hybrid post is based at Angus House council HQ in Forfar.

The job description states: “The team leader will support and contribute to the council’s corporate response to emergencies and major and/or critical incidents.

Angus Council resilience team leader job
The Angus Council job advert. Image: MyJobScotland

They will “act as the council’s principal officer in respect of resilience, civil contingencies and emergency management.”

The post is temporary until no later than September 30 2025.

Angus Council was asked if it was confident in the level of resilience staffing if another disaster on the scale of Storm Babet was to strike.

It said: “Council staffing forms only part of the resilience response and we continue to work together with crucial local partnerships.

“Applications for the resilience team leader role have recently closed and the recruitment process remains ongoing.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

David Gutteridge
Paedophile teacher back in jail for historical Perthshire child abuse
A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends
One of the scary figures adults visiting Glamis might meet. Image: Glamis Castle
Glamis Castle fright-fest returns with child-friendly ghosts this Halloween
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?
Erosion at the third tee of Montrose Medal golf course. Image: Supplied
£18k sticking plaster to save Montrose golf course from winter storms
6
Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon in 2023. Image: PA
Who is Charlie Robertson? Angus teenager sensation starring at US Open boys tournament
Ellon Academy pupils cook with chef Leslie Gillespie
Arbroath and Forfar pupils among those learning more about beef, lamb and pork
Netherton Cottage near Brechin has an important place in motorcycling history. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fate of Brechin home of Harley-Davidson hangs in balance
David Evans and his daughter, Hannah mark OTL Group's 40 years in business.
Mearns firm behind firefighting foams and hospital curtains turns 40
Angus Council missed the boat on a Bellwin scheme claim for storms Isha and Jocelyn.. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Extra £1m pumped into storm fund as Angus 'holds its breath' ahead of winter
3

Conversation