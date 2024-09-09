‘Runt of the litter Piggle may not be the most beautiful of cats, but she’s gorgeous to me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Runt of the litter Piggle may not be the most beautiful of cats, but she's gorgeous to me'

In the latest instalment of our Pet Tales series, Carnoustie mum Alison Anderson explains why she couldn't leave Piggle behind.

Alison has a special bond with nine-year-old 'rugby ball with legs', Piggle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alison has a special bond with nine-year-old 'rugby ball with legs', Piggle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I wouldn’t describe myself as a “mad cat lady” but I’ve ended up with three cats: Millie, Daisy and… Piggle.

And Piggle might have the most character of any cat I’ve ever met.

It all began nine years ago when my daughter Eleanor was volunteering for Cats Protection as part of her Duke of Edinburgh award.

She kept asking if we could get a kitten, but we had a very elderly dog at the time, a West Highland Terrier named Mac. He was another massive character!

Eventually Mac died and my daughter had become interested in a litter of kittens from a factory cat from Fife.

Piggle (centre) as a kitten with her siblings Millie (left) and Daisy. Image: Supplied.

I wanted female cats, and Eleanor fell in love with two kittens from that litter – Daisy and Millie.

Then there was the runt of the litter. She wasn’t going to be rehomed because she had a heart murmur, but when she went to the vet, they discovered it wasn’t so bad.

Then she went up for adoption and I thought: I can’t just leave this single kitten behind.

Alison Anderson with her adorable cat Piggle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

So I brought her home with her sisters, and called her Igglepiggle, like from In The Night Garden, stupidly. Now she just gets called Piggle, and I adore her.

‘Wobbly knees’ mean no high jumping

Piggle’s an apt name for her too, because she loves her grub. She’s like a rugby ball with four legs!

The reason she’s so enormous (despite being fed the least) is that all three kittens were born with what’s called ‘luxating patellas’ – essentially, wobbly kneecaps.

Piggle loves to chill out, she’s not one for jumping about. Image: Supplied.

The other two cats are relatively normal now, but Piggle still has a wobbly leg, and she has difficulty jumping. She can’t just launch herself up, I think she’s afraid of hurting herself.

She’s not a cat that lands on her feet! But she’s such a character.

Each day I cycle to and from work at Dundee City Council. When I get home from work, she’s waiting for me in the garden.

She loves the sunshine, so she goes out there to lie on her back. Most cats don’t want tummy tickles, but she does – she even lay on her back at the vets on a recent visit!

Feline fine! Piggle sunbathing and waiting for someone to rub her tummy. Image: Supplied.

It’s funny, because our dog Mac died at the beginning of May, and Piggle and her sisters were born on May 9. I think here’s a bit of Mac in her.

Playful Piggle is pretty as a picture

Piggle’s very attached to me, and during lockdown she wouldn’t leave me alone. She used to sit on my keyboard when I was working from home, or lie in my arms when I was trying to type.

She’d even chase the cursor on the screen when I moved the mouse.

Although Piggle’s long past being a kitten, she’s still got that kitten’s fascination with boxes. If the sides are low enough, she’ll entertain herself jumping in and out of them.

Alison and Piggle have a special bond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Looking through my camera roll in my phone, it’s full of photos of Piggle. You can tell she’s the favourite – there’s very few of the other cats!

You can definitely tell she’s the runt of the litter. Her head’s quite small, and she’s enormous. She’s not the most beautiful of cats, but she is beautiful on the inside.

And to me, she’s gorgeous – full stop!

Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

Conversation