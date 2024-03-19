‘Hallucinating’ hammer man admits violent struggle with lone female police officer in Perth

A lone female police officer was subjected to a sustained and violent struggle with a “hallucinating” man with a hammer during a late-night call-out to a house in Perth.

David Murray called police to report intruders at the property in Carnegie Place in the small hours of December 7 last year.

When PC Julie Hoskins arrived to investigate, she saw Murray standing outside, clutching a hammer.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 38-year-old drug-user became increasingly aggressive, before grappling violently with the officer, forcing her to call for back-up.

Murray, of Tulloch Court, Perth, appeared in the dock and admitted what he described as a “Mickey Mouse charge” of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, while in possession of a hammer.

The court heard he had no memory of the night.

Windows unbroken

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Murray called police at 1.36am, convinced people were trying to break into a shed.

“When PC Hoskins arrived at the property, all of the lights were on.

“The accused was standing at the front door, holding something in his hand.

“PC Hoskins shouted over to the accused, confirming that she was a police officer.”

Murray told her someone had smashed windows at the property.

However, the officer could see all windows at the scene were intact.

“He was hostile and clearly under the influence of something,” said Ms Hendry.

The court heard Murray’s elderly mother was also at the house.

Tried to ‘overpower’ officer

“The accused walked back towards the door and placed the hammer in his back pocket,” said the prosecutor.

“PC Hoskins removed the hammer.

“The accused then became aggressive and started shouting and swearing.

“He was asked several times to calm down but his behaviour persisted.

“It was believed he was hallucinating.”

The court heard Murray began struggling violently with the officer.

She apprehended him against a wall and called for back-up, fearing he could “overpower” her.

Murray ranted: “You can’t arrest me on your own, I know my rights.”

Ms Hendry said: “She continued struggling with him in the living room and then the hallway.”

Other officers arrived and helped get Murray into the back of the police van.

When cautioned and arrested, he told them: “That’s a Mickey Mouse charge.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had no memory of the incident.

“His father had recently passed away and he had not been coping very well.

“He had been taking drugs.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

“This is quite a serious matter,” he told Murray.

