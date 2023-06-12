Police probe as 3 kids ‘attacked’ in Angus playpark ‘over boy’s red hair’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police probe as 3 kids ‘attacked’ in Angus playpark ‘over boy’s red hair’

The youngsters, aged 5, 9 and 10, were reported to have been kicked, punched and spat on in Kirriemuir.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Davidson Park in Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating claims three boys as young as five were attacked in an Angus playpark – because one of the victims has red hair.

The youngsters, aged five, nine and 10, were reportedly punched, kicked, spat on and knocked to the ground at Davidson Park in Kirriemuir on Saturday.

The furious mum and aunt of the victims says the boys are now terrified to go back to the park on Glamis Road.

Katie Simpson, 35, says her son and two nephews were assaulted by three older boys after going to the park to play football.

Teens ‘hurled abuse’ at younger boys

She said: “The boys were set upon by three older boys, aged around 13.

“They picked on the children because one of my nephews has red hair.

“These older boys began bullying and hurling abuse at the boys and called my nephew a ‘ginger c***’.

“They also took their football and threw it over a wall.”

Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Katie says things escalated when the three younger boys were told to leave the park by the older ones, who began punching and kicking them, and spitting at them.

She said: “They grabbed my five-year-old by the t-shirt and threw him to the ground.

“All the boys have been left with cuts and bruises. One of my nephews was left with a swollen head after he was punched.”

Katie says the boys eventually managed to run home.

Victims left ‘terrified’

She added: “They have all been left terrified and none of them want to go back to the park again.

“I certainly won’t let them go unaccompanied. What should have been a nice trip to the park to play football on a summer’s day turned into a nightmare for them.

“We only moved to Kirriemuir from Montrose a year ago and we are really not liking living here – there have been other incidents.

“It’s obviously only a handful of children causing the problems but already we don’t feel safe living in Kirriemuir.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the matter and looking into it.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Letham Grange residents want security caravan 'blot' removed from outside crumbling Angus resort mansion…
Forfar shopkeeper thanks community for support as knifeman who robbed him of thousands is…
Angus neighbours furious as chicken farmer 'ignores' council order to stop building sheds
GALLERY: Clouds clear for picture perfect Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle
Arbroath lifeboat: Town anger after £2.3m set aside for new all-weather boat sinks without…
4
IN PICTURES: Thundering tractors pull in Brechin crowd at Angus Show
Proms in pictures: Forfar Academy Class of 2023
Angus stalker crept into ex-partner's home to stand by her bed at dead of…
Stormy waters at Arbroath's Keptie Pond over council kayaking decision
5
Rural Affairs Secretary tells SSEN consultation on Angus and Mearns pylon scheme is 'not…