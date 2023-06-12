Scottish Game Fair at Scone: All you need to know – from what’s on to ticket prices

Scone Palace is set to welcome thousands of people as the Scottish Game Fair returns to the Perthshire venue.

Celebrating conservation and the countryside, the three-day event made its comeback in September 2021 following a Covid-enforced absence in 2020.

This year, the event will run from Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2.

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the event.

What are the Scottish Game Fair opening times?

The gates open every day at 9am, with the event closing at 5pm.

How do I get there?

If you are travelling by car, signs directing traffic to the fair will be placed on all major trunk roads leading to Perth.

Pedestrian access is via the North Lodge entrance to Scone Palace (not the main gate) and down Yew Tree Walk.

For those travelling by rail, the nearest station is Perth. Passengers can then take taxis or local service buses to the fair.

What events are taking place at the Scottish Game Fair?

A variety of demonstrations will take place in the main ring, from falconry displays to performances by pipe bands.

There will also be gundog and foxhound displays taking place each day.

Other attractions include live cooking demonstrations in the Kitchen Theatre, with chefs including Nick Nairn returning to the fair.

Dogs visiting the fair will also have activities to keep them occupied in a purpose-built arena, while spaniels and retrievers from across the UK and Ireland take part in a series of events.

Visitors will also be able to take part in fishing and shooting demonstrations.

Meanwhile, more than 400 exhibitors are set to pitch up at the fair, offering everything from food and drink to fashion.

How much does entry cost and were can you buy tickets?

One day’s entry costs £26 for adults and £6 for children aged 5-15.

Two-day tickets cost £50 for adults and £10 for children.

Three-day tickets cost £70 and £15 respectively.

These prices are based on booking tickets online in advance.

Nick Nairn’s pop-up Riverside Restaurant is also offering meal packages.

Entry into the fair and a breakfast costs £60. Entering with a lunch package costs £100.

For a breakfast and lunch deal, it will cost you £149.

Standard parking is free for all vehicles, with gold parking costing £20.

Advanced camping tickets are also available.