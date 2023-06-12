Blairgowrie carer failed to report ‘vulnerable’ service user missing

A Blairgowrie carer has been given a warning after failing to report that a “vulnerable” service user had gone missing.

Teresa Morrison was found to have put the service user at an “increased risk of harm” while working for St Ninians Home Care.

She failed to report the person missing to either her manager or the police.

Morrison was also found to have drunk alcohol with another service user’s home while off shift.

She has been given a year-long warning by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) over the 2022 incidents.

Carer showed ‘failure of duty’

The SSSC report said Morrison “breached the trust and confidence placed in you as a social service worker” after drinking with a care user.

It also describes Morrison as “careless” and showing a “failure of duty” when not reporting that a service user had gone missing.

The watchdog added: “You have failed to meet the relevant standards of practice and work in a lawful, safe, and effective way.

“You have been involved in two incidents when your behaviour has fallen below the standards expected of a social service worker.

“Your behaviour was serious, and the public would expect your professional regulator to take action by reaffirming the clear standards of professional conduct expected of a social service worker.”

However, Morrison was said to have “fully co-operated” with the investigation.

She was also found to have shown a “good level of insight and remorse” and had a good track record in her five years employed in the care sector.

She is no longer working in social care.

Morrison and St Ninians Home Care have both been approached for comment.