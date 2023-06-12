Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Blairgowrie carer failed to report ‘vulnerable’ service user missing

Teresa Morrison was found to have put the service user at an "increased risk of harm" while working for St Ninians Home Care.

By Kieran Webster
St Ninians in Blairgowrie offers both residential and care at home services. Image: Google Street View
A Blairgowrie carer has been given a warning after failing to report that a “vulnerable” service user had gone missing.

She failed to report the person missing to either her manager or the police.

Morrison was also found to have drunk alcohol with another service user’s home while off shift.

She has been given a year-long warning by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) over the 2022 incidents.

Carer showed ‘failure of duty’

The SSSC report said Morrison “breached the trust and confidence placed in you as a social service worker” after drinking with a care user.

It also describes Morrison as “careless” and showing a “failure of duty” when not reporting that a service user had gone missing.

The watchdog added: “You have failed to meet the relevant standards of practice and work in a lawful, safe, and effective way.

“You have been involved in two incidents when your behaviour has fallen below the standards expected of a social service worker.

The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“Your behaviour was serious, and the public would expect your professional regulator to take action by reaffirming the clear standards of professional conduct expected of a social service worker.”

However, Morrison was said to have “fully co-operated” with the investigation.

She was also found to have shown a “good level of insight and remorse” and had a good track record in her five years employed in the care sector.

She is no longer working in social care.

Morrison and St Ninians Home Care have both been approached for comment.

