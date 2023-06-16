Dundee sign ‘old school’ Mexican defender Antonio Portales

Dundee have signed Mexican centre-back, Antonio Portales.

The 27-year-old, who has played all his football in his homeland, has been described as an “old school” defender by manager, Tony Docherty.

The deal is subject to Portales being granted a visa and international clearance.

His previous club was Atlante FC, who play in the Liga de Expansión MX in Mexico.

He has also played for Oaxaca, San Luis and Monterrey.

Docherty said: “The club were made aware of Antonio and our recruitment team watched him extensively.

“We then all agreed that he would make a great addition to our playing squad.

“He is a bit old school in terms that he enjoys defending.

“He is effective in both boxes and has real ability to play out from the back.

“He displays real passion and desire in his performances and I think this is something that will really relate to the Dundee fans.”

Portales is Dundee’s fourth summer signing.

The transfer is a departure from the previous three recruits, who are all known SPFL performers.