Missing man last traced in Dalgety Bay area

Police are searching for a missing man who was last traced in the Dalgety Bay area.

David Cosgrove, 48, was last seen in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, at around 7pm on Thursday.

However, he is believed to be in the Dalgety Bay area after his car, a black Kia Sportage, was seen near the sailing club in the Fife town.

David is described as being white Scottish, around 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build, and with short dark/grey hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey top and a fleece – and was possibly carrying a holdall.

His current whereabouts are unknown and officers are conducting inquiries to find him.

Inspector Cheryl Young from Dalgety Bay police station said: “We are concerned for David’s welfare and have a number of police resources out looking to trace him.

“I’d ask anyone who may have seen David, or a man matching his description, to report any sighting to police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0231 of June 16, 2023.