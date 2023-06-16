Fife Missing man last traced in Dalgety Bay area David Cosgrove was last seen in Bonnyrigg on Thursday, but his car has since been spotted in Dalgety Bay. By Kieran Webster June 16 2023, 4.38pm Share Missing man last traced in Dalgety Bay area Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4484827/missing-man-dalgety-bay/ Copy Link David Cosgrove was last traced in the Dalgety Bay area. Image: Police Scotland. Police are searching for a missing man who was last traced in the Dalgety Bay area. David Cosgrove, 48, was last seen in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, at around 7pm on Thursday. However, he is believed to be in the Dalgety Bay area after his car, a black Kia Sportage, was seen near the sailing club in the Fife town. David is described as being white Scottish, around 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build, and with short dark/grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey top and a fleece – and was possibly carrying a holdall. David’s car, a black Kia Sportage, was spotted in the Fife town. Image: Shutterstock/Everyonephoto Studios. His current whereabouts are unknown and officers are conducting inquiries to find him. Inspector Cheryl Young from Dalgety Bay police station said: “We are concerned for David’s welfare and have a number of police resources out looking to trace him. “I’d ask anyone who may have seen David, or a man matching his description, to report any sighting to police immediately.” Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0231 of June 16, 2023.