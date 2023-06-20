LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases Mexico dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases Mexico dream

Dark Blues supporters are already desperate for Mexican recruit to do well at Dens Park.

Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee are ticking every box this summer.

New manager the fans are excited by? Check.

Top prospects signed up on extended contracts? Check.

New recruits who are either on the upswing of their career or know what’s required in the Premiership? Check.

And then, just when it was starting to look like an impressive, but by-the-book, team-building close season, they went and signed Antonio Portales.

Talk about left-field!

When I read about the Mexican signing for the club, I had to check my calendar to make sure it wasn’t the year 2000 again.

That’s what Portales’ signing reminded me of – Ivano Bonetti’s reign as manager!

Dundee Boss Ivano Bonetti weclomes Beto Carranza (left) and Claudio Caniggia to Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson

Signing boys from the other side of the world became the norm round about that time. You’d hear of another one and you’d just shrug and get on with it.

This time it’s very different.

As I’ve said previously, all the squad work Tony Docherty has done so far has been really sensible – you can see the thinking that has gone into it.

There are wee gambles with a couple of younger players who haven’t played in the Premiership before, but they’ve been covered by the more experienced guys who’ve either arrived or signed new deals.

Portales is a real “out of nowhere” signing.

I’m not surprised he has captured the imagination of fans already.

There’s real romance at the heart of the story – a guy moving thousands of miles from home for the first time to chase his dream.

He’ll have the backing of every single Dundee fan, that’s a guarantee.

Antonio Portales hopes to join up with Dundee in the next week. Image: YouTube

And the fact he’s talking about getting into the Mexican national team is a sign, for me, that he’s the right sort of player for Dundee to be targeting.

This is a guy who has big ambitions. He’s joined the Dark Blues because he feels they can help him achieve them.

And what are Dundee going to get on the pitch?

An “old school defender” if Tony Docherty’s assessment is correct.

That’s a description I love.

These days – especially at the top level of the game – you think about centre halves as players who are comfortable in possession and can spread the play around.

That’s great if you can get it.

But Dundee’s defensive strength will come from defenders being able to defend first and foremost.

It sounds to me like their Mexican recruit fits that bill perfectly.

He’s tough enough to mix it on the pitch. Whether he’s tough enough to cope with a Scottish winter, we’ll soon find out.

