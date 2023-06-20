VIDEO: Fife paddleboard rescue prompts RNLI summer safety campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Fife paddleboard rescue prompts RNLI summer safety campaign

Footage of two frightened women being hauled into a lifeboat is a key part of this year's water safety campaign along with a list of which Tayside and Fife beaches will have lifeguards.

By Claire Warrender

A video of two paddleboarders being rescued off the Fife coast plays a leading role in this year’s RNLI summer safety campaign.

Anstruther lifeboat crews hauled two young women to safety as they were swept three-quarters of a mile out to sea last June.

The pair can be heard thanking crew members and saying they didn’t think they would manage to get back themselves following the rescue off Kingsbarns.

Two paddleboarders were rescued by the RNLI after getting into difficulty off the Fife coast in June 2022.
Two paddleboarders were rescued after getting into difficulty off the Fife coast in June 2022.

At the time, the RNLI said the alarm was raised “in the nick of time”.

The frightening incident was one of many involving paddleboards across Scotland last year, leading to an 86% increase in lifeboat rescues.

And with schools about to break off for the summer, the charity has issued lifesaving advice to keep people safe.

They have also released a list of which Tayside and Fife beaches will have lifeguards this year.

How to keep safe while paddleboarding

Laura Erskine, the RNLI’s water safety manager for Scotland, is keen to help people enjoy their paddleboards.

But she has issued simple advice on what to do in case things go wrong.

The RNLI's advice on what to do if you find yourself in trouble.
The RNLI’s advice on what to do if you find yourself in trouble. Image: Supplied by the RNLI.

She says people should:

  • Wear a buoyancy aid
  • Carry a phone in a waterproof pouch
  • Wear the correct leash
  • Avoid offshore winds.

And she adds: “If you end up in the water unexpectedly or are in trouble in the water without your board then float on your back.”

If you see anyone in trouble in the sea, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Frightening incident highlights dangers

Paddleboarder Sheena Thompson’s story is a prime example of what can happen.

Sheena, from Inverness, says she would never have survived without the Wick volunteer lifeboat crew last summer.

She says: “I started to head out on my paddleboard from the shore but the wind started to push me out very quickly.

The RNLI launched this year's water safety campaign at Elie beach.
The RNLI launched this year’s water safety campaign at Elie beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I shouted to my family on the shore to say I was in trouble but they couldn’t hear me.

“For a while, I tried to get back to shore but my arms got really tired and sore.

“I realised I couldn’t swim anymore and I couldn’t really hold onto the board very well if I’d fallen off.

“So, I just laid down flat on the board and I hoped and prayed someone would come and save me.”

Seven Tayside and Fife beaches with lifeguards

Meanwhile, siblings Tamzin and Ruaridh McQueen are among dozens of RNLI lifeguards preparing to patrol beaches in Tayside and Fife.

They will provide safety advice and perform rescues if necessary.

Tamzin and Ruaridh McQueenie patrol the Elie beach keeping an eye out for water users in trouble.
Tamzin and Ruaridh McQueenie patrol the Elie beach keeping an eye out for water users in trouble. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Last year, the lifeguards helped 279 people who were among 234 visitors to the eight beaches with patrols.

Seven of those are in Tayside and Fife. They are:

The eighth beach is Coldingham in the Scottish Borders.

More from The Courier

Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen
Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases…
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Smith missing from Leven Picture shows; Stuart Smith . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife
Outside view of Kinaldy House.
Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension.
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal