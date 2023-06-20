Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen

A Ninewells Hospital worker has been left without transport after his £2,500 motorbike was stolen from outside his home.

John McLaren’s black Honda MSX was taken from his Buttars Loan property in the Charleston area of Dundee in the early hours of Monday.

Footage from his neighbour’s home security camera shows the moment two hooded men made off with the bike, which was chained up.

The video shows the pair stopping on the pavement outside John’s property at around 2am as it rains heavily.

They then approach the house – disappearing out of shot for a few moments – then appear with the bike in tow and run down the street.

CCTV shows moment Dundee bike is stolen

John, who relies on the bike to get to and from his lab job at Ninewells, has now shared the video on social media in a bid to track down the thieves.

The 36-year-old says he was sleeping when the bike, which he bought in 2017, was stolen.

He told The Courier: “I was in my bed.

“It was raining heavily so I didn’t hear anything – any noise would have been drowned out by that.

“It was chained up outside my house, so I think they’ve clipped the chain and taken it with them.

Ninewells worker ‘gutted’ by bike theft

“It wasn’t until the next morning when I looked out and it wasn’t there.”

He added: “I am gutted. I am just absolutely devastated.

“I don’t drive (cars) so my motorbike is my only mode of transport.

“It is how I get to and from work”.

John says the response to his online appeal for information – posted by his sister Claire – has been “tremendous”.

He added: “Luckily my next-door neighbour had footage and my downstairs neighbour had footage as well, which we have shared online.

“I am hoping someone recognises the people or spots the bike.

“Just any information would be a great help – any information at all could lead to its location or help the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the theft of a motorbike from outside a premises on Buttars Loan, Dundee, around 2.10am on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”