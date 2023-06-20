Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen

CCTV captured the moment John McLaren's black Honda MSX was taken from his Dundee property.

By Poppy Watson
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike. Image: John McLaren.

A Ninewells Hospital worker has been left without transport after his £2,500 motorbike was stolen from outside his home.

John McLaren’s black Honda MSX was taken from his Buttars Loan property in the Charleston area of Dundee in the early hours of Monday.

Footage from his neighbour’s home security camera shows the moment two hooded men made off with the bike, which was chained up.

The video shows the pair stopping on the pavement outside John’s property at around 2am as it rains heavily.

They then approach the house – disappearing out of shot for a few moments – then appear with the bike in tow and run down the street.

CCTV shows moment Dundee bike is stolen

John, who relies on the bike to get to and from his lab job at Ninewells, has now shared the video on social media in a bid to track down the thieves.

The 36-year-old says he was sleeping when the bike, which he bought in 2017, was stolen.

He told The Courier: “I was in my bed.

“It was raining heavily so I didn’t hear anything – any noise would have been drowned out by that.

“It was chained up outside my house, so I think they’ve clipped the chain and taken it with them.

Ninewells worker ‘gutted’ by bike theft

“It wasn’t until the next morning when I looked out and it wasn’t there.”

He added: “I am gutted. I am just absolutely devastated.

“I don’t drive (cars) so my motorbike is my only mode of transport.

“It is how I get to and from work”.

John says the response to his online appeal for information – posted by his sister Claire – has been “tremendous”.

Buttars Loan in Dundee, where the bike was reported stolen from.
Buttars Loan in Dundee.

He added: “Luckily my next-door neighbour had footage and my downstairs neighbour had footage as well, which we have shared online.

“I am hoping someone recognises the people or spots the bike.

“Just any information would be a great help – any information at all could lead to its location or help the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the theft of a motorbike from outside a premises on Buttars Loan, Dundee, around 2.10am on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

