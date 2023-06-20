Calum Elliot on ‘surprise’ Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calum Elliot on ‘surprise’ Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy

The Blue Brazil manager has been working hard to have his squad ready for the new season.

By Craig Cairns
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.

Cowdenbeath had to scramble around to rearrange their pre-season when they accepted an invitation into the Viaplay Cup.

Three friendlies were cancelled as a result – though the opposition clubs were understanding of the situation – to be replaced by group-stage football.

The Blue Brazil have been drawn in Group H alongside St Mirren, Arbroath, Montrose and Forfar Athletic.

“It was unexpected,” Cowden boss Calum Elliot told Courier Sport. “It’s a good surprise for the club.

Central Park will host Viaplay Cup football this season.

“For us, it’s a good challenge – as a group, as a management team and as a set of players.

Good test

“You want to challenge yourself against the best opposition. It’s something we are looking forward to.

“Rearranging the fixtures hasn’t been ideal, but from the club perspective – from a financial aspect – it will be quite helpful.”

Inclusion in the tournament hasn’t increased the playing budget, as Elliot works hard to “maximise every penny” ahead of a crack at the Lowland League.

There have already been a number of comings and goings this summer at Central Park.

The most recent departure was defender Alfie Robinson, one of a few players who were contracted until January.

Another is expected to leave this week.

Long-term planning

“In an ideal world, it wouldn’t have happened, but these boys were under contract until January,” added Elliot.

“We have to make decisions made on 12 months or 24 months, not just six months.

“We felt it was probably the right thing for us to plan with a group that we can develop over 12 months rather than six months.”

The players were back for some sessions last week but this week marks their first full week’s training.

Pre-season friendlies start this weekend, with a trip to Rosyth on Saturday up first.

“There are a number of changes to the squad, so I’m not expecting miracles from the first game,” said Elliot.

“But the one thing that you do ask, when it comes to the first game against Rosyth, is that the boys work hard. It is part of the pre-season program.

“You’re expecting the boys to run themselves into the ground for 45 minutes – which should be a prerequisite anyway.”

