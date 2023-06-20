Calum Elliot on ‘surprise’ Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy

Cowdenbeath had to scramble around to rearrange their pre-season when they accepted an invitation into the Viaplay Cup.

Three friendlies were cancelled as a result – though the opposition clubs were understanding of the situation – to be replaced by group-stage football.

The Blue Brazil have been drawn in Group H alongside St Mirren, Arbroath, Montrose and Forfar Athletic.

“It was unexpected,” Cowden boss Calum Elliot told Courier Sport. “It’s a good surprise for the club.

“For us, it’s a good challenge – as a group, as a management team and as a set of players.

Good test

“You want to challenge yourself against the best opposition. It’s something we are looking forward to.

“Rearranging the fixtures hasn’t been ideal, but from the club perspective – from a financial aspect – it will be quite helpful.”

Inclusion in the tournament hasn’t increased the playing budget, as Elliot works hard to “maximise every penny” ahead of a crack at the Lowland League.

There have already been a number of comings and goings this summer at Central Park.

✍️ Joining Cowdenbeath FC on a pre-contract agreement is @TheBravesFC's defender @jackduncan01. The towering centre back started his career at Livingston and had loan spells at East Stirlingshire and Dunbar United before joining The Braves in July 2021. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/v45lMZUMXF — Cowdenbeath FC (@CowdenbeathFC) June 11, 2023

The most recent departure was defender Alfie Robinson, one of a few players who were contracted until January.

Another is expected to leave this week.

Long-term planning

“In an ideal world, it wouldn’t have happened, but these boys were under contract until January,” added Elliot.

“We have to make decisions made on 12 months or 24 months, not just six months.

“We felt it was probably the right thing for us to plan with a group that we can develop over 12 months rather than six months.”

The players were back for some sessions last week but this week marks their first full week’s training.

Pre-season friendlies start this weekend, with a trip to Rosyth on Saturday up first.

📅 Our pre-season fixtures start on Saturday when we visit Fleet Grounds to take on @Rosyth_FC. Kick off is 2pm and admission is by donation. pic.twitter.com/qWjhssM6mo — Cowdenbeath FC (@CowdenbeathFC) June 19, 2023

“There are a number of changes to the squad, so I’m not expecting miracles from the first game,” said Elliot.

“But the one thing that you do ask, when it comes to the first game against Rosyth, is that the boys work hard. It is part of the pre-season program.

“You’re expecting the boys to run themselves into the ground for 45 minutes – which should be a prerequisite anyway.”