Cowdenbeath boss Calum Elliot welcomes ‘voice on pitch’ after East Fife legend takes up dual role

Calum Elliot says he has found his first six weeks at Cowdenbeath “mentally draining at times” as he tries to put together a competitive squad for next season.

The Central Park club finished 15th in last season’s Lowland League after Elliot’s predecessor Maurice Ross endured a difficult campaign.

The squad was gutted last summer, leaving Ross up against it from the off.

Elliot is looking to avoid a repeat and has been working tirelessly to have his squad ready in time since taking up the role last month.

The former Raith Rovers and Dundee striker received a timely boost this week when Kevin Smith agreed to join as a player-assistant manager.

Smith joins after helping Bonnyrigg Rose avoid the drop from League Two.

Childhood teammate

Before that the 36-year-old had a testimonial at East Fife last year after making 238 appearances for the Bayview club, scoring 50 times.

🎥Kevin Smith spoke to East Fife TV following his testimonial match on Saturday 🔗https://t.co/4bjo8jZyAi pic.twitter.com/VljOLFjfkX — Kevin Smith Testimonial 2022 (@KevSmithTest) July 8, 2022

“I grew up with Kev as a kid, we played in the same teams,” Elliot told Courier Sport.

“We’ve always remained in contact and it was one of those ones where I spoke to him recently and he showed that he was wanting to get into coaching.

“He’ll look to be that voice on the pitch – he’s still got loads to offer on the pitch, but off the park he’ll use his experience.

“It gives him the opportunity to go and develop as a coach as well. It’s a good fit for both and I’m looking forward to working with him on and off the park.”

The Blue Brazil boss hopes to “switch off” for a few days ahead of the start of preseason on June 13.

He has found the constant search for players to “excite the fans” and the subsequent negotiations – as well as attending to his current players – a tiring experience.

Mentally draining

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been mentally draining at times – as anybody in the same position will tell you,” added Elliot.

“Last season, finishing 15th in the league, there had to be changes within the squad.

“We can’t compete with five or six teams in the league in terms of what they’re paying boys.

“What we can do is put a team on the pitch that can beat anybody on our day – and try and build up a team spirit that will hopefully get us there over time.

✍️ Central Park was pretty busy yesterday evening as agreements were finalised in respect of deals for 2023/24 that see local lads Ciaren Chalmers (left) and Gregor Jordan (right) joining us from @fairydeanrovers. Read more at https://t.co/xMbDR8Xbw1 pic.twitter.com/0AR5FI3PBz — Cowdenbeath FC (@CowdenbeathFC) May 23, 2023

“I am hoping that by the time preseason starts, we’ve got a squad that can match anybody on their day.

“We have to be creative. We have to maximise every penny that we’ve got – and make good decisions on loans as well.”