Cowdenbeath boss Calum Elliot welcomes ‘voice on pitch’ after East Fife legend takes up dual role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Cowdenbeath boss Calum Elliot welcomes ‘voice on pitch’ after East Fife legend takes up dual role

Kevin Smith has joined the Blue Brazil as a player-assistant manager.

By Craig Cairns
Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.
Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.

Calum Elliot says he has found his first six weeks at Cowdenbeath “mentally draining at times” as he tries to put together a competitive squad for next season.

The Central Park club finished 15th in last season’s Lowland League after Elliot’s predecessor Maurice Ross endured a difficult campaign.

The squad was gutted last summer, leaving Ross up against it from the off.

Elliot is looking to avoid a repeat and has been working tirelessly to have his squad ready in time since taking up the role last month.

The former Raith Rovers and Dundee striker received a timely boost this week when Kevin Smith agreed to join as a player-assistant manager.

Smith joins after helping Bonnyrigg Rose avoid the drop from League Two.

Childhood teammate

Before that the 36-year-old had a testimonial at East Fife last year after making 238 appearances for the Bayview club, scoring 50 times.

“I grew up with Kev as a kid, we played in the same teams,” Elliot told Courier Sport.

“We’ve always remained in contact and it was one of those ones where I spoke to him recently and he showed that he was wanting to get into coaching.

“He’ll look to be that voice on the pitch – he’s still got loads to offer on the pitch, but off the park he’ll use his experience.

“It gives him the opportunity to go and develop as a coach as well. It’s a good fit for both and I’m looking forward to working with him on and off the park.”

The Blue Brazil boss hopes to “switch off” for a few days ahead of the start of preseason on June 13.

He has found the constant search for players to “excite the fans” and the subsequent negotiations – as well as attending to his current players – a tiring experience.

Mentally draining

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been mentally draining at times – as anybody in the same position will tell you,” added Elliot.

“Last season, finishing 15th in the league, there had to be changes within the squad.

“We can’t compete with five or six teams in the league in terms of what they’re paying boys.

“What we can do is put a team on the pitch that can beat anybody on our day – and try and build up a team spirit that will hopefully get us there over time.

“I am hoping that by the time preseason starts, we’ve got a squad that can match anybody on their day.

“We have to be creative. We have to maximise every penny that we’ve got – and make good decisions on loans as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]