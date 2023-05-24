Cash and charity boxes stolen after break-in at Dundee store

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee business owner is ramping up security after a yob smashed their way in to his store stealing cash and charity boxes.

Global Grocers & Butchers on Guthrie Street was targeted on Wednesday as a police probe was a launched.

Owner Abedin Panchbhaya said a thief smashed their way in before staff arrived at around 10am.

A till containing around £100 was taken as well as kitchen knives and three charity tins.

Someone in dark clothing was spotted dumping some of the stolen goods within a skip on Session Street before the arrival of staff and police.

The till, kitchen knives and two of the tins were recovered after a member of the public alerted staff.

Fears stolen goods had been posed

Abedin told The Courier the closure had impacted on trade before they reopened in the afternoon.

He said: “Whilst we were getting interviewed by police we had to turn customers back before the forensic officers arrived.

“There was a lot of smashed glass – I think they’ve used a hammer to get in.

“There is a skip just off of Session Street and the till, two of the charity tins and knives were recovered from there.

“Someone using the skip said they saw someone in dark clothing dumping the items there in the morning.

“Something must have been caught on nearby cameras as there is a lot of CCTV around here.

“We think the stuff had been dumped to be collected later or the person could be living locally.”

Abedin is now installing additional security measures in the store to act as a deterrent.

Impact on trade

He added: “We had to get a glazier to come and replace the glass and we’re now looking to install bars across the window they smashed.

“Whilst we were only closed a for a few hours this whole thing has had an impact on trade.

“It has been stressful trying to get the shop cleaned-up, glass replaced and reopen for our customers.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed inquires in connection with the break-in were ongoing.

She said: “Around 10.15am on Wednesday officers received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Guthrie Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”