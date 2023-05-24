Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Angus lads roll into the Arctic Circle after 2,500 mile journey in 30-year-old Volvo

Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook have already raised nearly £4,000 for Prostate Scotland

By Graham Brown
Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook with staff at the Arctic Circle Centre in northern Norway. Image: Scots to the Arctic
Three pals and their 30-year-old Volvo have cruised through a 2,500-mile journey from Angus to the Arctic Circle.

Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook enjoyed a trouble-free run to northern Norway in their Scots to the Arctic fundraiser for Prostate Scotland.

And the friends have started out on the return journey to Scotland in Alan’s 1993 240SE Estate.

As well as clocking up the miles, the fundraising tally has being steadily rising and sits at almost £4,000.

Trouble-free trip

Alan says it has been an epic adventure.

“We travelled 2,548 miles in five days,” said the 60-year-old joiner.

“The car has been the star of the show with no breakdowns.

“Archie tightened up a front wheel bearing, which started to rumble in France, but it’s been great ever since.”

The 100,000-mile estate car was given a hero’s welcome at the Volvo museum in Gothenburg, where the trio enjoyed a VIP tour.

Scots to the Arctic fundraisers at Volvo museum
Alan, Archie and Stephen in a different Volvo at the company’s Gothenburg museum. Image: Scots to the Arctic

“We travelled through nine countries on the way,” added Alan.

“En route we crossed the amazing Øresund Bridge linking Sweden and Denmark, which was a tick off Stephen’s bucket list.”

Motoring adventures

The kilted Scots made many new friends on the journey.

It’s the latest in a series of unusual charity road trips.

“We were pulled over at the Denmark border by a guard who had lived in Edinburgh playing bagpipes for six months.

“He joked he had never met three sober Scotsmen in a car before, showed us a picture on his phone of him with his kilt and bagpipes and then waved us on our way,” added Alan.

Scots to the Arctic Volvo driving challenge.
Arctic Circle mission complete! Image: Scots to the Arctic

“It’s been great fun, we camped one night in France and did Air BnB the rest of the journey.”

The pals live close to each other at Duntrune and set off early on Friday morning.

They reached the Arctic Circle Centre at Storforshei on Tuesday afternoon.

“Everyone’s been really interested in what we’re doing,” Alan said.

“That’s what it’s all about, trying to raise as much as we can for Prostate Scotland.”

They are now homeward bound on the return leg through spectacular Scandinavian scenery.

The Scots to the Arctic have a Justgiving page which you can donate to here.

