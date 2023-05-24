Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Man, 39, taken to hospital after Dundee park stabbing

Police cordoned off part of Dudhope Park after the attack on Tuesday night.

By Laura Devlin
Police were called to Dudhope Park on Tuesday night. Image: DC Thomson.
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in a Dundee park.

Police were called to Dudhope Park shortly after 11pm on Tuesday following reports a man had been seriously assaulted.

The 39-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

No further information has been given regarding his condition.

Locals described seeing a large police cordon on Wednesday morning as officers investigated the incident.

One resident said: “I was out walking the dog, it must have been before seven.

Dudhope Park, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

“I saw two officers standing at the park and there was a police car there as well.

“They had taped off the lower bit of the park, it was quite a big bit taped off to be honest.”

Another resident added: “I saw four officers standing by the cordon, this was around 10.30 or 11 in the morning.

“There was a cone on the ground as well. We were still allowed to walk around the park though.

“I asked the officers what it was all about but they wouldn’t tell me any information.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05pm on Tuesday police were called to Dudhope Park, Dundee, following the serious assault of a 39-year-old man.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”

