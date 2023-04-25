Calum Elliot vows to work ‘ridiculously hard’ to put out Cowdenbeath team that excites fans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Elliot is holding back from making outlandish predictions.

The 36-year-old was this week unveiled as Cowdenbeath’s new manager after Maurice Ross left earlier in the campaign.

It has been a difficult season for the Blue Brazil as they finished 15th in the Lowland League.

Elliot watched from the stands during this week’s 3-1 defeat to East Kilbride and will take charge for his first match on Saturday – versus Berwick Rangers in the Lowland League Cup.

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker was drawn to Central Park due to the size of the club and believes he is equipped to turn their fortunes around.

Tough times

“They have had tough times in the past five years but at some point that’s got to change,” he told Courier Sport. “I’ve got belief in myself that I can try and do that.

“We are aiming to be the best possible team we can be. Wherever that takes us, it takes us.

“I don’t think there is any point in making unrealistic or ridiculous statements.

“I know where I’d like to take the club and what it going to take to do that.

“I’ll work ridiculously hard between now and preseason to make sure that the boys are ready and we’ve got a team that hopefully excites people who come to watch.

“There is a good core of players but ultimately they’ve finished 15th in the league.

“Our record against the top eight has been pretty poor.

“So I need to make sure I’ve got a team going into these games that regardless of what opposition, you believe you can win.”

Elliot’s playing career was cruelly cut short due to a knee injury and he retired from playing during 2015 while at Raith.

‘Good club at the right time’

A career in management was therefore something he put in motion from a relatively young age.

It is also the reason, at age 36, this is already his sixth job in management.

Though one of those – Penicuik Athletic – was just seven weeks long as he left the Midlothian club to take the job at Cowdenbeath.

“I wanted to take steps to ensure that once I finished I gave myself the best possible chance,” added Elliot.

“Do your apprenticeship at a lower level, make your mistakes and try not to make those same mistakes again.

“From there you start to build a network up.

“For me, it’s always been about making good decisions at good times.

“I believe that this is a good club at the right time. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”