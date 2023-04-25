Calum Elliot vows to work ‘ridiculously hard’ to put out Cowdenbeath team that excites fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calum Elliot vows to work ‘ridiculously hard’ to put out Cowdenbeath team that excites fans

The former Raith and Dundee striker is looking to bring back the good times at Central Park.

By Craig Cairns
Calum Elliot is the new manager of Cowdenbeath. Image: SNS.
Calum Elliot is the new manager of Cowdenbeath. Image: SNS.

Calum Elliot is holding back from making outlandish predictions.

The 36-year-old was this week unveiled as Cowdenbeath’s new manager after Maurice Ross left earlier in the campaign.

It has been a difficult season for the Blue Brazil as they finished 15th in the Lowland League.

Elliot watched from the stands during this week’s 3-1 defeat to East Kilbride and will take charge for his first match on Saturday – versus Berwick Rangers in the Lowland League Cup.

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker was drawn to Central Park due to the size of the club and believes he is equipped to turn their fortunes around.

Tough times

“They have had tough times in the past five years but at some point that’s got to change,” he told Courier Sport. “I’ve got belief in myself that I can try and do that.

Calum Elliot during his time at Raith.

“We are aiming to be the best possible team we can be. Wherever that takes us, it takes us.

“I don’t think there is any point in making unrealistic or ridiculous statements.

“I know where I’d like to take the club and what it going to take to do that.

“I’ll work ridiculously hard between now and preseason to make sure that the boys are ready and we’ve got a team that hopefully excites people who come to watch.

“There is a good core of players but ultimately they’ve finished 15th in the league.

“Our record against the top eight has been pretty poor.

“So I need to make sure I’ve got a team going into these games that regardless of what opposition, you believe you can win.”

Elliot’s playing career was cruelly cut short due to a knee injury and he retired from playing during 2015 while at Raith.

‘Good club at the right time’

A career in management was therefore something he put in motion from a relatively young age.

It is also the reason, at age 36, this is already his sixth job in management.

Calum Elliot’s career was cut short due to injury. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Though one of those – Penicuik Athletic – was just seven weeks long as he left the Midlothian club to take the job at Cowdenbeath.

“I wanted to take steps to ensure that once I finished I gave myself the best possible chance,” added Elliot.

“Do your apprenticeship at a lower level, make your mistakes and try not to make those same mistakes again.

“From there you start to build a network up.

“For me, it’s always been about making good decisions at good times.

“I believe that this is a good club at the right time. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

