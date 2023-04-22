Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager

The 36-year-old wants to bring the 'good times' back to Central Park

By Alan Temple
Elliot in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Elliot in action for Dundee. Image: SNS

Cowdenbeath have appointed former Raith Rovers and Dundee striker Calum Elliot as their new manager.

Elliot, 36, replaces Maurice Ross at the helm of the Blue Brazil following a brief spell in charge of Penicuik Athletic.

The ex-Hearts and Scotland under-21 man has also enjoyed stints in charge of Edinburgh United, Tynecastle and Tranent Juniors, as well as spending time working within the Jambos’ youth ranks.

After speaking with the club and hearing their ambitions I felt it was not a job I could turn down.

Calum Elliot

Elliot’s first match in charge will be the visit of East Kilbride this afternoon. It is Cowdenbeath’s final Lowland League game of a testing season, with the club guaranteed to finish 15h.

Cowden will then embark on their Lowland League Cup campaign, starting with a trip to face Berwick Rangers on April 29.

Elliot told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to manage Cowdenbeath. After speaking with the club and hearing their ambitions I felt it was not a job I could turn down.

“I will work tirelessly to provide a team which the supporters can not only be excited by, but be proud of.

“Despite some tough times the fans support has been unwavering and with your continued backing we can drive this club together to bring good times back to the club.”

Cup glory

Elliot made more than 100 appearances for Hearts after emerging through the Jambos youth ranks to ample fanfare.

Callum Elliot, far right, with the Ramsdens Cup, as it was known. Image: SNS

Loan spells with Motherwell, Livingston and Dundee followed, before a prolific 2012/13 campaign in Lithuania with FK Žalgiris.

He returned to Scotland with Alloa Athletic, subsequently earning a switch to Raith Rovers.

Although his two years at Stark’s Park was plagued with injuries, he scored 13 goals and played in the club’s famous 2014 Ramsdens Cup final win over Rangers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Barry Maguire joined Dundee in January on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer demands defensive improvement at Inverness as he ponders Kwame Thomas…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with Lyall Cameron after his hat-trick against Hamilton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron interest: He's not the only one being…
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
Luke Hannant celebrates his leveller against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Dundee's Luke Hannant determined to add promotion No 2 to his CV at Dens…
Luke Hannant. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Luke Hannant hailed by Gary Bowyer
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron
Jordan McGhee goes off injured against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee’s season is over
Kwame Thomas played a key role in Dundee's draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
Kwame Thomas praises Gary Bowyer's man-management after pep talk inspires Dundee double goal hero
Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee in the draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream…

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart column Picture shows; Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn by Lesley Hart. na. Supplied by A Play, A Pie and A Pint Date; 11/04/2023
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Get stuck into a variety of cuisines at The West House in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…
Blayne Gray faced a proceeds of crime hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
The Flintstones vehicle (replica) in the Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]