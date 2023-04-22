Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cowdenbeath have appointed former Raith Rovers and Dundee striker Calum Elliot as their new manager.

Elliot, 36, replaces Maurice Ross at the helm of the Blue Brazil following a brief spell in charge of Penicuik Athletic.

The ex-Hearts and Scotland under-21 man has also enjoyed stints in charge of Edinburgh United, Tynecastle and Tranent Juniors, as well as spending time working within the Jambos’ youth ranks.

Elliot’s first match in charge will be the visit of East Kilbride this afternoon. It is Cowdenbeath’s final Lowland League game of a testing season, with the club guaranteed to finish 15h.

Cowden will then embark on their Lowland League Cup campaign, starting with a trip to face Berwick Rangers on April 29.

Elliot told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to manage Cowdenbeath. After speaking with the club and hearing their ambitions I felt it was not a job I could turn down.

“I will work tirelessly to provide a team which the supporters can not only be excited by, but be proud of.

“Despite some tough times the fans support has been unwavering and with your continued backing we can drive this club together to bring good times back to the club.”

Cup glory

Elliot made more than 100 appearances for Hearts after emerging through the Jambos youth ranks to ample fanfare.

Loan spells with Motherwell, Livingston and Dundee followed, before a prolific 2012/13 campaign in Lithuania with FK Žalgiris.

He returned to Scotland with Alloa Athletic, subsequently earning a switch to Raith Rovers.

Although his two years at Stark’s Park was plagued with injuries, he scored 13 goals and played in the club’s famous 2014 Ramsdens Cup final win over Rangers.