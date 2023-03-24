Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maurice Ross has left his role as Cowdenbeath manager, with the Blue Brazil struggling in the Lowland League.

The former Rangers and Scotland defender took on the reins in November 2021 but was unable to save the Fife outfit from relegation to the fifth tier last summer.

Cowdenbeath are currently 15th in the table with nine wins from 31 games.

Dundee-born Ross said: “I am immensely proud of my time at Cowdenbeath. The circumstances we have worked under these last 17 months have been quite incredible.

“It has made me appreciate the work that goes into keeping clubs like ours afloat.

“I have forged many wonderful relationships and I will always look back at my time in Fife with a warm heart.

“The time has come to move on and allow the club to prepare for next year under new stewardship. The building blocks are there to develop this young squad.

“I wish my chairman Donald Findlay nothing but success. A more passionate, loyal and warm chairman you could ever ask for.”

Findlay said: “I am saddened to see Maurice leave the club.

“I am personally grateful for his constant striving to create a better future for us.

“I know from first-hand experience that he is an outstanding coach and a thoroughly genuine and decent human being.

“It has been a true privilege working with him and to be able to regard him as a friend. I wish him every success in the future.”