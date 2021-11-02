Maurice Ross named Cowdenbeath manager as former Rangers and Scotland defender succeeds Gary Bollan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cowdenbeath have appointed former Rangers and Scotland defender Maurice Ross as their new manager.

Courier Sport revealed on Sunday that the Blue Brazil had identified Ross as their preferred candidate to replace Gary Bollan.

Bollan left the club following a chastening Scottish Cup exit against Civil Service Strollers.

The Fifers are also bottom of League 2 and winless in 11.

Under interim manager David McGurn, Cowden lost at Annan on Saturday.

And they have wasted little time in securing Bollan’s successor.

“Maurice is a highly regarded young coach and will bring a new approach to the club,” said Cowdenbeath chairman Donald Findlay.

“He is determined to be successful as a coach and is very ambitious. I am convinced that this is the new start we need.”

Ross’ coaching career has included stints with Egersunds IK in Norway, Faroese sides TB/FC Suouroy/Royn and Vikingur, and Motherwell.

He left his last role with English side Notts County in May after a “flippant” and “insensitive” comment to winger Enzios Boldewijn.

As a player, Ross won six major honours with the Gers before turning out for clubs in England, Norway, Turkey and China. He won 13 caps for Scotland.