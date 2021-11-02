Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maurice Ross named Cowdenbeath manager as former Rangers and Scotland defender succeeds Gary Bollan

By Alan Temple
November 2 2021, 5.59pm Updated: November 2 2021, 6.39pm
Back on the pitch: Ross
Back on the pitch: Ross

Cowdenbeath have appointed former Rangers and Scotland defender Maurice Ross as their new manager.

Courier Sport revealed on Sunday that the Blue Brazil had identified Ross as their preferred candidate to replace Gary Bollan.

Bollan left the club following a chastening Scottish Cup exit against Civil Service Strollers.

The Fifers are also bottom of League 2 and winless in 11.

Under interim manager David McGurn, Cowden lost at Annan on Saturday.

And they have wasted little time in securing Bollan’s successor.

Departed: Bollan

“Maurice is a highly regarded young coach and will bring a new approach to the club,” said Cowdenbeath chairman Donald Findlay.

“He is determined to be successful as a coach and is very ambitious. I am convinced that this is the new start we need.”

Ross’ coaching career has included stints with Egersunds IK in Norway, Faroese sides TB/FC Suouroy/Royn and Vikingur, and Motherwell.

He left his last role with English side Notts County in May after a “flippant” and “insensitive” comment to winger Enzios Boldewijn.

As a player, Ross won six major honours with the Gers before turning out for clubs in England, Norway, Turkey and China. He won 13 caps for Scotland.

